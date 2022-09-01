The cedi is pulling a surprise as it begins the last quarter of 2022 with a marginal appreciation against the dollar

The cedi is selling at GH¢9.98 to the dollar on the forex market as of September 1

Just two weeks ago, it sold at GH¢10.11 to $1, prompting fears of a major tumble in the coming days

The Ghana cedi has started the last quarter of this year on a high note as it appreciates marginally against the dollar at forex bureaus monitored by YEN.com.gh on September 1, 2022.

After selling GH¢10.11 to $1 two weeks ago, the cedi has shown resilience these past few days. It is selling at GH¢9.98 to the dollar on the forex market as of September 1.

The cedi picked up slightly on the interbank market, selling at GH¢8.2366 to $1.

The cedi has lost more than 30% of its value to the dollar since January 2022.

The marginal appreciation of the troubled cedi can be attributed to some $750 million that hit the accounts of the Bank of Ghana last week. The money is a loan from the Africa Export-Import (Afrexim) Bank.

The money is meant for some construction projects. However, it emerged that the central bank held on to the scarce dollars and paid contractors in cedis.

Below is how the cedi performs on the forex market as of Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Dollar vs Cedi

Buying: $1 = GH¢9.79

Selling: $1 = GH¢9.98

Pound vs Cedi

Buying: £1 = GH¢11.10

Selling: £1 = GH¢11.60

Euro vs Cedi

Buying: €1 = GH¢9.55

Selling: €1 = GH¢9.85

Naira vs Cedi

Buying: GH¢1= ₦12.00

Selling: GH¢1 = ₦15.50

Rand vs Cedi

Buying: R1 = GH¢0.45

Selling: R1 = GH¢0.80

