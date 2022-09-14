Sachet water producers in the country say they will increase their prices from Monday, September 19

According to them, the increments have been necessitated by fuel price and tariff hikes

This effectively means sachet water will sell for 50 pesewas from the previous 30 pesewas while a bag goes for ¢9

Prices of a sachet of water popularly called ‘pure water’ will see an upward review from Monday, September 14, 2022.

This is according to the producers in the country, who add that the increments are a result of fuel prices and tariff hikes.

This is the second time prices of sachet water have gone up in less than a year after they remained at 20 pesewas for more than six years.

This effectively means a bottle of water will be sold for ¢2, with a sachet being sold for 50 pesewas. Also, a bag of sachet water will be increased to ¢9 per the statement signed by the National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP).

The statement said at the last review of its price in the early part of the year, the dollar traded at ¢8.50 as compared to the current exchange of ¢10 to $1.

"Fuel prices have significantly gone up since our last review. It was 9 and now it is ¢14.5, which is 61% change since March 23, 2022. The suggested adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs,” the statement said.

The group also added that there might be slight variations in the price across regions due to haulage costs to remote and distant areas.

The last increment of the sachet water on Monday, January 27, 2021, saw ‘pure water’ being sold for 40 pesewas, with the 500ml bottled water also going for GHS1.50.

