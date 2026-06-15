The last video post of the fashion icon Sadia Sanisu before she passed away has surfaced, adding another layer to the already sparked sadness

The fashionista was reported dead on Sunday, June 14 2026, a few days before her Kente Artistry masterclass, aimed to help the upcoming designers

Sadia Sanisu's unexpected death has stirred emotions on social media, with many Ghanaians flooding the internet to pay their heartfelt condolences

Popular Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanisu's last moments on social media before she passed away have surfaced.

Ghanaian fashion designer, Sadia Sanisu's last social media moment before her death surfaces. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, the fashion industry was thrown into sadness after reports emerged that the fashion icon had passed away.

Her untimely death came a few days before her Kente Artistry masterclass, which was aimed at helping talents in the industry.

Unfortunately, what was believed to be a breakthrough for the young fashion designer has turned into a nightmare.

Unfortunately, there have not been any official reports about her cause of death; however, it is alleged that she died in her sleep.

The Instagram post announcing Sadia Sanisu's death is below.

Sadia Sanisu's last post before death emerges

In a video shared on her official business page, believed to be her last moment on the internet before she passed, Sadia Sanisu was all joy, giving fans no clue of her possible death.

She was spotted, doing what she liked best, displaying her unique fashion skills. The fashion designer who claimed to be going to an event was seen in green and red attire, part of her numerous collections.

Captioned the video she wrote:

“The creative director @sadiasanisu stuns in her bell pepper-inspired ensemble, beautifully crafted from our sleek Liquid Organza.”

“We absolutely love this look! And don't miss the opportunity to learn from the best-her highly anticipated Masterclass runs from 22nd to 26th June 2026.”

Her post, which many least expected would become her last social media appearance, has added another layer to the already sparked sadness online.

The Instagram video showing Sadia Sanisu's final moment on social media is below:

Fashion designer Sadia Sanisu's death speaks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Sadia Sanisu was reported dead.

The Decor Vault wrote:

“I’m short of words, sister Sadia, someone should tell me I’m dreaming.”

Prince wrote:

“If you miss them, text them; if they offend you, forgive them. People are leaving this world without goodbyes, hmmm.”

Abi wrote:

“Hmmm, life, so we should stop working or what because I don't understand eiii upon all the struggle u will leave everything just a day.”

Ms Ashley Aggrey wrote:

“This is sad. What makes it even more heartbreaking is the fact that we’re getting to hear about her works after her passing.”

Julsbhae wrote:

“Herrrr Madam Sadia, can’t stop crying since yesterday….she was such an amazing soul.”

Sister Esi wrote:

“Hmm, it's getting scary. My neighbour didn't wake up this morning ...she even celebrated her son's birthday at church yesterday, hmm.”

Sika wrote:

“It’s sad to see a post on someone trending after he or she is no more. I’ve not heard of her, but now she’s all over the internet, and it’s sad. Seeing such a beautiful woman no more.”

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Davida Germain reportedly dies at age the age of 39 (image for illustration only). Image credit: UGC

Source: TikTok

Kumawood actress Davida Germain dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian Kumawood actress Davida Germain had been reported dead at age 39 after many years of leaving the movie scene

The movie star was known for her comic roles, which she usually played alongside popular actor Kwadwo Nkansah.

Source: YEN.com.gh