The Majority Chief Whip has called for the urgent inclusion of individual bondholders in the Debt Exchange programme

Frank Annoh-Dompreh says including that category is untenable and unfair

The NPP MP joins a growing list of Ghanaians who are kicking against the programme in its current form

The majority in parliament has called for an urgent revision of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

According to the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh the inclusion of individual bondholders under the programme is most unfair and untenable.

The NPP MP joins a growing list of Ghanaians who are kicking against the programme in its current form.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP called for the decision to be reviewed as soon as possible.

“The Finance Minister ( Ministry) must as a matter of urgency review ASAP its decision and resolution on individual bondholders. I don't agree with them and I think it's unfair and untenable! Review your decision now!”

That post on Twitter has generated mixed reactions from a section of users, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@hon_adutette

We bless you for it Kindly get it to them as a whip You can be of help

@AlanAmpofo

Yes,the finance minister must review their decision on individual bond holders.The minister should consult stakeholders before taking such decisions to avoid such agitations.

@quartey_cliff

Ex gratia should be scrape off Hon… we are not in normal times. Individual bonds are no go area…Let’s raise this conversation of ex gratia scrapping off and see the real politicians and ‘polibusiness’

@TashpiAsk

Finally. Why has it taken you this long to make this statement? We may not get update about road works in your constituency today. The issue with this government is they don’t consult. The cabinet is CLANNET( made up of people from one clan). They don’t operate lawfully.

Debt Exchange: Individual Bondholders Lament Uncertainties; Say They Cannot Survive If They Are Included

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s effort to quickly negotiate the Domestic Debt Exchange programme with bondholders in the country has suffered another setback.

The government earlier included pension funds in the programme but had to quickly withdraw it after labour unions threatened a massive industrial action.

Under an umbrella body, the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF), the group has rallied all individual bondholders to reject the deal in its current form.

