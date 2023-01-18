The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee has offered his expertise to the Akufo-Addo government

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says he’s ready to help Ghana when called upon to do so as the country deals with the current economic crisis

He spoke on the back of the mass rejection of the Domestic Debt exchange programme

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Minority spokesperson on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has offered his expertise to the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The NDC MP is hopeful his involvement in any form of discussions will resolve the stalemate surrounding the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson Image Credit: @atoforson2020

Source: Facebook

This follows the mass rejection of the programme after individual bondholders were included in it.

Economic Crisis: Dr Ato Forson Says He's Ready To Help Ghana When Invited To Do So

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP said he’s ready to help his motherland when called upon to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I am of the conviction this will help resolve the stalemate and the wholesale rejection of the domestic debt exchange programme. I am ready to help my country if called upon,” he said.

Begin Broad Stakeholder Engagements And Consultations On Debt Exchange Programme - Ato Forson

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee also called on the government to begin broad stakeholder engagements and consultations on the programme in order to get all on board.

He reiterated his position that the programme in its current form is problematic and will further compound the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“I urge the NPP government to urgently constitute domestic bondholders' committee made up of all stakeholders to ensure we reach a favourable position for all parties.”

Individual bondholders are protesting their inclusion in the debt exchange programme culminating in another extension of the deadline.

Earlier, organized labour successfully had their pension funds excluded from the programme.

Domestic Debt Exchange: Ken Ofori-Atta Insists Scrapping Programme Is Not An Option

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had denied it was planning to scrap the Debt Exchange programme.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, insists ditching the programme at this stage is not an option as there is no credible alternative.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Ofori-Atta assured that the concerns of the individual bondholders and pensioners will be factored in and taken on board.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh