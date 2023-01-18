Zenith Bank Ghana has ceased operations in the capital market and securities industry

The SEC has said the bank voluntarily decided to withdraw from the two markets

While no reasons have been provided, the SEC said it approved the voluntary withdrawal after thorough perusal of the application

Zenith Bank Ghana has ceased operations from the Securities industry and Capital Markets.

According to Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the top-tier bank voluntarily withdrew operations from the two markets.

In a press release, the SEC explained that it approved the decision by the bank after thoroughly assessing the bank’s voluntary application.

“Zenith Bank Ghana Limited is no longer mandated to carry out any Trustee activities within the securities industry,” the SEC statement emphasised.

The SEC said it remains committed to ensuring rigorous enforcement of all the rules for operators in the capital market.

The SEC announced Zenith Bank Ghana's decision in a statement issued on January 18, 2023.

