MEST Africa has released the name of startups that will contest in the grand finale of the 2022 MEST Africa Challenge pitch competition

Swoove Inc, a Ghana-based startup focused on helping SMEs deliver door-to-door all, is among the top five emerging businesses

Sproutly (Nigeria), Kweli (Senegal), Hisa (Kenya), and Desert Green Africa (South Africa) will contest with Ghana for the ultimate prize

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MEST Africa has named startups for the grand finale of the 2022 MEST Africa Challenge pitch competition, with a Ghanaian business featuring in the top five.

Swoove (Ghana) will compete with Sproutly (Nigeria), Kweli (Senegal), Hisa (Kenya), and Desert Green Africa (South Africa) for the ultimate prize of $50,000.

The pan-African pitch competition opened applications in July this year for pre-seed and seed-stage technology startups in the countries.

The team behind swoovedelivery. Credit: swoovedelivery.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian startup and the other four emerging ventures made the final list after the online application, regional pitches, and founder interview phases.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When is the grand finale taking place?

Each startup will represent their country at the Demo Day and Final Pitch Competition in Accra, Ghana, in December 2022, to win the coveted prize, Joy News reported.

Other benefits for competitors

Besides the winning prize, MEST will provide the winning startup with coaching and access to a global network of resources and partners as they build and scale successful businesses that add value to African economies and livelihoods.

Swoove Inc (Ghana) is a startup focused on helping SMEs deliver door-to-door all around Africa and the rest of the world.

Ghanaian Youth Advocate Selected for 2022 Community Exchange Programme in US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian youth advocate, Prosper Tornyi, has been selected for the 2022 Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) programme in the United States.

The US Government-sponsored initiative equips emerging civil society leaders with the expertise, resources, and skills to support resilient communities.

Tornyi, the Founder and Executive Director of Proswrites Foundation, hopes the programme will empower him to organise a digital lab for youth, women, and girls to strengthen their problem-solving skills and foster community engagement skills through digital literacy, mentorship, and leadership training.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh