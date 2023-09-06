Georgia's first mobile mental health clinic has been unveiled by Dr Joanne McDougal Patterson, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and entrepreneur

Patterson specialises in reproductive mental health, children, and adolescent mental health, and treats patients in Maryland, Nevada and Georgia

Dr Joanne McDougal Patterson, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and entrepreneur, has launched Georgia's first tiny home mobile mental health clinic.

The mobile health clinic is expected to provide citizens with mental healthcare in their homes.

Black nurse Joanne McDougal Patterson sets up first-ever mobile home psychiatric clinic in Georgia. Photo credit: @Michigan_Zetas (Twitter)/emorynursingmagazine.

Source: Twitter

Size of the mobile home psychiatric clinic

According to Black News, the home clinic offers a pleasant and cosy environment, similar to a residential setting, where patients, particularly women and children, can receive specialised therapy. It measures 22 feet long by 8.5 feet broad by 13.5 feet high.

"As far as psychiatry, this is the first tiny home mental health clinic, I think, not just Georgia but ever," Patterson told Atlanta News First.

Patterson addresses postpartum depression

When working as an obstetrics (OB) nurse many years ago, Dr Patterson stated that many postpartum women were not receiving the required care. Although postpartum depression and other difficulties were rising, there was no one to turn to.

She added that she chose a mental health career to focus on reproductive mental health and later welcome children whose mothers suffer from postpartum depression.

Dr Patterson, a mother and entrepreneur, was inspired to build a mobile mental health clinic after the epidemic in 2020.

"The need for mental health care increased in COVID due to the stressors of losing jobs and loved ones," she claimed.

She devised her plan for everyone, particularly low-income people, to access mental health care. The mobile clinic will be stationed in specific Gwinnett and DeKalb Counties areas, focusing on northeast Georgia.

Dr Patterson also founded the ReLeaf Boutique, a herbal apothecary dedicated to promoting mental well-being and allowing people to take charge of their mental health. She also provides virtual visits for individuals in Maryland, Washington, DC, Florida, and Nevada to provide accessibility.

