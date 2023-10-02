The Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards, also EMY Africa Awards, is a Ghanaian brand owned by Kojo Soboh

The company is one of the country's most prestigious award event organisers, celebrating men of honour to inspire future generations

Prominent personalities such as Ibrahim Mahama, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and many others have all received recognition for their accomplishments

When the idea came to Kojo Soboh to create the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards, known as the EMY Africa Awards, he was determined to succeed despite the early challenges.

He'd always been passionate about celebrating men and shifting the conventional narrative about men as a result of deadbeat fathers.

EMY Africa Awards: The Ghanaian-owned brand celebrating men and their achievements to inspire generations. Photo credit: kojo_soboh.

Source: Instagram

He launched the brand in 2015 to honour and appreciate great men. The awards are given out annually, usually around Father's Day.

The journey to EMY Africa

Soboh started the brand with a partner around fathers because they realised that mothers were celebrated on Mother's Day, but that was different for Father's Day.

The business combo started researching, but the responses weren't encouraging, so they changed the narrative by celebrating responsible fathers.

''This is an award that would celebrate men. It focuses on the development or growth of the man. It's the road less travelled. So, people needed to understand the brand and embrace it,'' says Soboh.

He also attributes the decision to celebrate men to his father's role as a parent, which was positioned as a prominent brand from the start.

''My father's influence in my life was a factor. My father was a good man. So, the idea of guys being reckless was foreign to me. So, EMY honours men from diverse industries and culminates the event with the Man of the Year award,'' he says.

Caption of images: The thinkers in formation

Early challenges of EMY Africa

Life initially threw mountain challenges at the brand, but the founder turned them into beautiful events. After eight successful ceremonies, he's become an inspiration to many.

''Sometimes, people ask how do you do it. I tell them, 'we're driven and passionate. People see the victories but don't know the story behind the success. My passion for the brand has kept me going, and inspiring people to reach their greatest selves is essential.

''We celebrate those who have gone ahead of us, hear their stories and honour them so that the younger ones would be encouraged to become great like the people we celebrate,'' says Soboh.

Biggest challenge and breakthrough event

Despite the remarkable growth, EMY Africa needs to enter other African markets. But that would be a hurdle without suitable investments because ''some big ideas or concepts need much investment to grow, so doing it yourself is tough.''

In 2019, Soboh was overwhelmed by the difficulties that surrounded the event. It was the most challenging year for the brand, he said.

''It felt like it was the make or break. I was so frustrated on the event day due to financial constraints. After that edition, the team knew EMY had come to stay. It was our toughest event but my breakthrough year because we held it despite all the challenges.''

But not until Soboh shed tears on the day of the event because of the series of drawbacks.

''Usually, you have challenges before the event, but not in 2019. I remember I sat in my car, drove out of the venue, and went to park somewhere to cry. I prayed and asked God to take over.

An image of Kojo Soboh as an adult

EMY Africa Awards amid COVID

When COVID-19 struck the world, the team thrived on its goodwill with stakeholders. Some companies believed in the brand and supported it.

''The 2020 event was designed to meet the constraints of the time. We did an indoor event and observed all the requirements of seating spaces, did a shift system, pre-recorded the event and put it together. We had to think about maintaining the prestige and standard of the event.

Video caption: See what you missed at the 2022 EMY Africa Awards

EMY Africa's top-notch event and first outside event

The team strives to improve yearly, which aligns with the brand's goals since its inception. Soboh reveals that 2022 was the most prestigious for the brand because the event was held in a much larger venue.

''We had it at the Grand Arena of the International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana. We had a more extensive set, more people and room for more guests. We're still going to have in the same space this year.''

The EMY Africa brand has had its first event in Nigeria, a soirée the business owner deems a massive milestone for the company.

''I'm very excited about how it turned out. It's not just doing the event but how it turned out, how great it was, the kind of guests we had attending the event, and the buzz we had post-event. It's very gratifying to see that a dream is unfolding right before your eyes.''

Nigeria was a high point for the brand, which indicates that it's performing and has been accepted. For the Soboh, it's the beginning of many out-of-Ghana events; ''we have our eyes on South Africa and Kenya.''

Video caption: It takes a village of great minds

EMY Africa and investments

The company has come a long way but requires additional investment to expand. Soboh tells YEN.com.gh that Corporate Ghana needs to understand that the project will require significant funding.

Man of the Year 2022

Besides funding, the brand can benefit from prominent associations with names/brands with global appeal for international recognition.

''Dr Ofori Sarpong is our current Board Chairman, a position that Sir Sam Jonah previously held. People backing the brand with their names are also currency and investment.

''So, I'm grateful they've supported the brand with their hard-won names. I have influential names who are part of the board and faculty who have given some respect to the brand.

The photo below: Kojo Soboh and Ghana's Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Apart from teamwork, consistency, hard work, and brand associations, Soboh attributes the company's success to God. He believes in the power of prayer.

Given the right amount of financial support, the EMY Africa Awards would become more significant than it is now.

Kojo Soboh, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong in the frames below

Meet the EMY Africa Awards founder

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Kojo Soboh had quite an easy childhood and education due to his father's occupation as a geologist in the mines.

His father's work provided him and his family a comfortable existence, but the scion of the Soboh family would take a very different path.

Young Kojo wanted to unite and entertain people, later influencing his path to becoming an entertainer and event producer.

Source: YEN.com.gh