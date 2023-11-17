Telecommunication giant MTN Ghana has been sued for failing to instantly provide a service a customer had paid for

The customer said he bought data via mobile money but did not appear to get his purchase

He is demanding GH¢100,000.00 compensation from MTN Ghana for the delay in crediting his telephone number with data

An upset customer sued telecommunication giant MTN Ghana for failing to instantly provide a service he had paid for.

The customer, Paul Parker Atitsogbui, said he bought data via mobile money but did not appear to get his purchase.

The plaintiff is demanding GH¢100,000.00 compensation from MTN Ghana. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Atitsogbui is demanding GH¢100,000.00 compensation from MTN Ghana for the delay in crediting his telephone number with GH¢10 data.

He claimed that he bought an internet bundle on November 28, 2021, between the hours of 1:00 pm and 1:10 pm.

Although he received a prompt message that the transaction of 971.82MB at the cost of GH¢10.00 was successful, the data never reflected on the phone.

He said the data took about an hour to reflect in his account after complaints.

MTN explained that the data was credited but used up by a phone update.

But Atitsogbui insisted that he should have been notified of the purchase being credited.

Lady calls MTN customer service over suspension of Zone Bundle offer

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young lady demanding answers from MTN over their internet data packages has caused a stir online.

In a TikTok video, the lady appealed to the telco giant to fix whatever challenges they have and get the zone bundle package back and running.

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the lady in her comments on the issue.

MTN apologises to customers over suspension of Data Zone offer

Also, a press release issued by MTN Ghana shortly after the suspension of the offer apologised to customers.

In the release, the telco giant said it was liaising with the NCA, the industry regulator, to get the affordable data package restored.

MTN Ghana also assured customers that it would continue to roll out affordable products and packages.

This came after it increased the cost of internet data from Monday, November 14, 2022

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh