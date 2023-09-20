Emmanuel Amo is a young Ghanaian living in Canada who has decided not to marry any Ghanaian lady living in the North American country

He explained the laws in Canada favour women, so he does not want to marry a Ghanaian woman living there to avoid trouble

He prefers to return to Ghana to marry a woman and take her along to Canada when he is ready for marriage

Emmanuel Amo, a young Ghanaian man living abroad, has explained why he would not marry a fellow Ghanaian woman in Canada.

He said he learnt that women would report their partners to the authorities at the slightest provocation in Canada because the laws favour them.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said he does not want to have issues with any Canadian law authority because of a woman.

Emmanuel said he would rather come back to Ghana and marry a woman from the country. Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

He added that he fears he may pay child support for a long time if he marries a woman already living in Canada.

"In Canada, the laws favour women, so if you are not careful, you can pay child support for nearly 21 years. They believe the women here than the men. So whatever a woman says against you in Canada is the truth."

Emmanuel said he intends to return to Ghana and marry a woman when he is ready. The woman will join him in Canada.

When asked if he has thought of the woman possibly changing her attitude after they arrive in Canada, Emmanuel said he is only hopeful that he will marry a good woman.

"You only pray to get a good woman even if you come back to Ghana to marry a woman there," he added.

Watch the video below:

