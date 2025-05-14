The best sports betting site has made a preview of the main matches of the week. 1xBet reminds you: the more information you know about the teams, the higher the chances of placing winning bets. Bet responsibly and without getting in trouble!

FA Cup and Coppa Italia Finals: Will Man City and Milan Save a Disappointing Season?

Milan v Bologna, May 14

On May 9, the teams held a rehearsal for the final, and Milan won 3-1 at home. But Coppa Italia is a completely different tournament, and the ground in Rome will be neutral.

Bologna have won two of their two Coppa Italia finals, but the last time they won the tournament was back in 1974. Rossoblù coach Vincenzo Italiano has been able to get the team back on track after a lot of changes in the off-season. Now, Bologna still has a chance to get into the top 4 of Serie A, but they look tired. Italiano himself has lost all three finals in his managerial career, including the Coppa Italia final 2 years ago.

Milan hasn’t won the trophy since 2003 and has a terrible finals record: 5 wins and 9 defeats. However, the Rossoneri have won 4 games in a row and want to repeat the success achieved in Supercoppa Italiana when, under current coach Sérgio Conceição, the team won the tournament by beating Juventus and Inter.

Odds: W1 - 2.668, X - 3.295, W2 - 2.967

Chelsea v Manchester United, May 16

After the defeat to Newcastle United (0-2), Chelsea remained in the top 5 of the EPL, but lost Nicolas Jackson due to suspension and jeopardised their spot in the Champions League in the 2025-26 season. In round 38, the Blues will have to play away against direct rivals Nottingham Forest, so the Londoners need to get 3 points in the match against Manchester United. Chelsea remembers beating unmotivated opponents - in the last home match, the team defeated Liverpool, who had celebrated their triumph in the Premier League.

Manchester United are so focused on the Europa League that they’ve forgotten about other matters - the Red Devils have only got 2 points in their last 7 EPL games. Besides, Dalot, De Ligt and Yoro have injuries, so they’re unlikely to play against Chelsea.

Odds: W1 - 1.409, X - 5.45, W2 - 8.25

Crystal Palace v Manchester City, May 17

Pep Guardiola won the FA Cup in 2019 and 2023 but lost the final against Man Utd last year. For Man City, winning this tournament is an opportunity to brighten up a disappointing season that has seen an urgent need for a generational change. Erling Haaland returned from injury in the match against Southampton (0-0), but, like the rest of the team, played poorly.

Crystal Palace are dreaming of the first significant trophy in the club’s history. The Londoners lost the FA Cup finals in 1990 and 2016, and are still considered an underdog - the team hasn’t beaten Man City since 2021. However, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta are capable of pulling off a miracle.

Odds: W1 - 4.785, X - 4.12, W2 - 1.65

