Arsenal have not won a major trophy since their FA Cup triumph under Mikel Arteta in 2020, despite finishing second in the Premier League in the last two seasons

A pastor went viral after comparing Arsenal fans to the devil, saying they “make loud noise without a trophy”

The Gunners’ trophy hopes were dashed this season after exits from the Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup

A pastor has gone viral for making fun of Arsenal supporters during a church sermon, likening them to the devil—loud, but without any real power or reward.

The remarks come in the wake of yet another trophyless season for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

A pastor has used a brutal devil analogy to drag Arsenal fans after they failed to win a trophy yet again. Photos: Crystal Pix (Getty Images)/@wizarab10 (X).

The North London club last celebrated major silverware in 2020 when the Spanish tactician guided them to an FA Cup victory.

Arsenal's silverware struggles continue

Since then, the North Londoners have shown signs of progress but have repeatedly fallen short in big moments.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons (2022/23 and 2023/24), unable to break Manchester City’s or, most recently, Liverpool’s title-winning runs.

Their Champions League hopes were dashed in the semi-finals this season, as they were convincingly beaten by Paris Saint-Germain both home and away.

Thomas Partey controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between PSG and Arsenal FC on May 07, 2025. Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Sports Press Photo

Domestically, their FA Cup campaign ended in the third round at the hands of Manchester United, while Newcastle United stopped their Carabao Cup journey in the semi-finals.

To make matters worse, they could also lose their grip on second place in the league if Newcastle United win their final two games.

What the Pastor said about Arsenal

In a now-viral sermon, the pastor compared Arsenal fans to death and the devil, drawing laughter from his congregation.

“Death and the devil may make loud noise just like Arsenal fans, but without a trophy,” he said, poking fun at the club’s tendency to celebrate progress without silverware to show for it.

Mixed reactions from fans

The video has sparked debate online. Some Arsenal fans were quick to criticise the pastor’s remarks, calling them unfair, while others acknowledged the humour—even if it hit a little too close to home.

@o_lee_0133 commented:

"Yeah, we've not won a major trophy in 5 years (we won the community shield in 2023 against Man City), but people are starting to talk about us like we're Tottenham."

@Gorilla23mp added:

"This man should be arrested, he can't disrespect Arsenal and go Scot free."

@Henrynatorfresh posted:

"That's a wrong thing to say cos Arsenal have trophies... arguably the most FA trophies than all the man utd, mancity, chelsea... Tottenham not even in the mix sorry."

@israel_igboze said:

"Oh, Pastor with a sliding tackle."

@Rasheed844 said:

"This pastor bi Chelsea fan aswear"

English sports writer urges Arsenal to release Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the strong opinion of an English sports journalist, who urged Arsenal to let Thomas Partey go when his contract ends.

According to LondonWorld sports reporter, Toby Bryant, the Ghana Black Stars midfielder has passed his prime, and that Arsenal need fresh legs in the defensive midfield role for the 2025/26 season.

