Cristiano Jr., the son of Cristiano Ronaldo, played a pivotal role as Portugal U15 clinched the Vlatko Marković International Tournament

The 15-year-old scored twice in the final against Croatia as the young Seleção edged their counterparts 3–2

Last year, the young Ronaldo inspired Al-Nassr's Under-13 side to Saudi U13 Premier League title glory in the 2023–24 season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy seems to be in safe hands—literally—after his son, Cristiano Jr, led Portugal’s Under-15 side to victory in the final of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament.

On Sunday afternoon, the young forward showcased his burgeoning talent by netting twice in a thrilling 3-2 win over hosts Croatia.

Cristiano Jr celebrates passionately after scoring against Portugal in the final of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament against Croatia. Photo credit: @TheNassrZone/X.

Source: Twitter

Cristiano Jr inspires Portugal U15 to cup success with two goals

With the championship on the line, coach João Santos placed his trust in the promising attacker by naming him in the starting XI, and the youngster did not disappoint.

Just 13 minutes into the contest, Cristiano Jr made his presence felt.

Timing his run to perfection, he latched onto a defence-splitting pass before unleashing a ferocious left-footed strike, per World Soccer Talk.

The ball cannoned off the crossbar and nestled in the back of the net—a finish reminiscent of his father’s greatest hits.

Croatia, however, responded with resilience. Ivan Caleta capitalised on a lapse in Portugal’s defensive structure to restore parity in the 25th minute.

The second half resumed with intensity, and once again, Ronaldo Jr proved decisive.

Barely three minutes after the restart, he found the back of the net for the second time, re-establishing Portugal's advantage in the 43rd minute with a composed finish.

Croatia refused to back down. Substitute Rio Joka brought them level once more in the 59th minute, per Sofascore.

But the final word belonged to Portugal.

In the 78th minute, Rafael Cabral sealed the win with a well-taken goal—his third of the tournament, having struck twice in the opening fixture against Japan.

His movement off the ball and positional awareness were pivotal in the match-winning moment, crowning a memorable tournament for the young Selecao.

Fans praise Ronaldo's son for winning first trophy at 15

The football world quickly turned its attention to Cristiano Jr, with fans flooding social media to applaud his performance and lineage.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the most spirited reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

@bello4252 waxed lyrical:

“CRISTIANO Jr carrying Portugal to an International TROPHY just like his father!!🐐🔥🔥”

@Nisanth_2711 chimed in:

“Trophy already at 15; he is destined😭”

@Country16983102 applauded:

“Congratulations to Portugal 🇵🇹”

@agyengo898 chimed in:

“Like father like son🥳❤️”

@StAyWicKED6677 concluded:

“Am so happy🥰”

What lies ahead for Cristiano Jr?

Having already spent time with elite youth systems at Juventus and Real Madrid, the rising star now plies his trade at Al-Nassr’s academy.

There, he continues to lift silverware while refining his game in a structured environment that emphasises both individual skill and tactical awareness.

Although still early in his development, Cristiano Jr’s performances hint at a player with not just inherited potential but a genuine hunger to carve out a name of his own.

To follow in the footsteps of his dad, who won the Ballon d'Or award on five occasions, will take more than natural ability; it will demand consistency, growth, and experience at top-level academies.

Cristiano Jr hits his father's Siuu celebration

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. made a dazzling impact on the international stage with a brace against Croatia's U15 side.

The young sensation marked his goals with his father’s trademark "Siuuu" celebration, which quickly caught fire on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh