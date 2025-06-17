Brewing Excellence from Ghana’s Soil to the Bottle

Accra, Ghana – Accra Brewery PLC, which sources majority of its raw materials from Ghanaian farmers celebrated its agricultural supply chain at Farm to Brew dinner event, recognizing the farmers behind the raw materials that power its brewing excellence.

The celebration highlighted how local ingredients like cassava and maize transform into premium beverages while uplifting livelihoods and driving sustainable growth.

Accra Brewery PLC Celebrates Farmer Partnerships at "Farm to Brew" Event

In his opening address, Diaan Kruger, Country Director emphasized the shared journey of business and agriculture: “Every bottle tells a story of local roots, natural ingredients, and shared prosperity. When businesses and farmers work together, we don’t just create exceptional beers; we cultivate livelihoods and fuel national growth.

The event showcased how Accra Brewery PLC’s sourcing model empowers farmers through:

Ethical Partnerships: Fair-trade agreements ensuring stable incomes.

Food Security: Prioritizing local cassava (for Eagle Beer) and maize (for Club Beer).

Solomon Ayiah, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs also commented “Behind Eagle’s crisp taste and Club’s smooth finish lies a promise to source responsibly, innovate sustainably, and uplift communities. This is the Accra Brewery difference.”

Guests raised glasses to farmers, whose dedication ensures both premium flavors and broader economic transformation.

In addition, the company proudly announced its global partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), further strengthening its mission to enhance food security and sustainable livelihoods.

Accra Brewery PLC is on a journey of transformation— to empower local farmers and drive economic growth through sustainable brewing partnerships, blends tradition with innovation, and local impact with global collaboration.

