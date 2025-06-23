Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has been recognised as the Most Impactful Ghanaian of 2024 at the 2025 Ghana Celebrity Impact Award

This well-deserved acknowledgement has resulted from his exceptional contributions to the betterment of Ghanaian society and his enduring legacy of positive change

Some social media users have congratulated Dr Osei Kwame Despite for inspiring the youth to work harder

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the visionary CEO and Chairman of the Despite Group of Companies, was honoured with the prestigious title of "Most Impactful Ghanaian of 2024" during the 2025 Ghana Celebrity Impact Awards.

This distinguished award reflected his relentless commitment and transformational contributions to enhancing the lives of countless individuals in Ghana through various philanthropic initiatives.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite tops the 2024 List of Ghana's Impactful figures at the Ghana Celebrity Impact Awards. Photo credit: @utv.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's philanthropic projects and activities over the years.

Ultramodern Child Cancer Care Facility:

Dr. Despite spearheaded the construction of a cutting-edge Child Cancer Care Facility at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

This facility houses advanced medical technologies, including a specialised haematology ward and a dedicated physiotherapy section, thereby significantly bolstering the hospital's capability to deliver exceptional healthcare services to children battling cancer.

Modern police stations:

Dr Osei Kwame Despite has demonstrated his dedication to public safety with the launched the construction of state-of-the-art police stations in both Tesano and Wiamoase.

These facilities have provided a secure and conducive working environment for law enforcement personnel, thereby enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness in serving the community.

Salt mining project in Winneba

Dr. Despite's innovative salt mining project has become a major employment generator in the Central Region of Ghana, creating thousands of jobs. By harnessing local resources, this initiative not only stimulated economic development but also promoted sustainable practices within the salt industry.

Media Companies

Dr Osei Kwame Despite has established several influential media outlets, including UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, and Hello FM.

These organisations have provided stable jobs for hundreds of Ghanaians and serve as platforms for showcasing Ghanaian culture, music, and entertainment, significantly influencing the media landscape of the country.

Recently, Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo replaced Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM after his political appointment.

Food and Beverage Production

Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has played a critical role in Ghana's food sector through his companies, such as Antona Food Limited and Neat Foods Company Limited.

These entities have produced a diverse array of goods, with distribution networks extending across the nation. This venture not only provides numerous job opportunities but also contributes to Ghana's food security and economy.

Despite automobile Museum

In a groundbreaking cultural initiative, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite opened Ghana's first world-class automobile museum in Accra.

This museum showcased over 60 meticulously restored vehicles, including rare classic models from Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Mercedes-Benz, as well as iconic motorcycles like Harley-Davidson. The museum also features modern driving simulators designed to engage visitors in an interactive experience.

The objective of the museum has extended beyond merely displaying vehicles; it aims to inspire future generations, promote automotive heritage, and highlight Ghana's creative and innovative spirit.

As a significant cultural and economic landmark, the museum attracts tourists and automotive enthusiasts from far and wide, further enriching Ghana's cultural tapestry.

