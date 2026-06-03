Serwaa Amihere Claps Back After Netizen's Damaging Allegation Linking Her to Chairman Wontumi
- Controversy erupted on social media after a man alleged that Serwaa Amihere had been involved in an affair with NPP national chairman aspirant, Chairman Wontumi
- The media personality fired back and threatened legal action at the claim, which emanated from a viral graphic attributing a certain quote to her
- Serwaa Amihere's threatening reply, warning the netizen he would have to prove his claims, went viral and sparked widespread reactions across social media
Serwaa Amihere stirred drama on social media after angrily clapping back at a social media user over an unsubstantiated and damaging allegation.
On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, a social media user known as Mr Nathaniel on X (formerly Twitter) reposted a graphic from a page called The Report, in which Serwaa Amihere allegedly claimed to be a maiden.
In response to the quote, Mr Nathaniel said that Amihere was not being truthful, claiming she had been involved in an alleged affair with the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Ashanti Regional Chairman and National Chairman aspirant, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.
The Twitter post shared by Mr Nathaniel is below.
Serwaa Amihere claps back at Wontumi allegation
Shortly after Mr Nathaniel’s tweet went viral, Serwaa Amihere took to her official Twitter page to set the record straight.
She reposted the netizen’s post and added a threatening message to him.
Serwaa Amihere said Mr Nathaniel would have to prove what he said, indicating she was contemplating legal action.
“You will prove what you just typed!” Serwaa Amihere said.
The GhOne TV host’s epic reply to the allegation against her went viral, sparking reactions among Ghanaians on social media.
Below is the Twitter post showing Serwaa Amihere responding to Mr Nathaniel’s Wontumi allegation.
Reactions to Serwaa Amihere’s Wontumi denial
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Serwaa Amihere’s tweet threatening a netizen with legal action for making an unsubstantiated allegation against her.
ONE STEP 💙 said:
"Heat 🤣."
Baftey🥷🏾 wrote:
"Another case incoming, oh my goodness, what a week🤣."
Deborah Adablah calls out Nana Ama McBrown for allegedly toxic industry behaviour, sparks massive debate
NinoBrown US commented:
"As they called you to the Bar, you haven’t solved any case yet. This is the time to prove Ghanaians wrong and show that you were truly called to the Bar. Consider this your test, Serwaa, don’t let this slide."
Killy_Utd 🔴 said:
"New month, new court case."
jebill• ba wrote:
"This week de3, you fit be here today den gone to prison tomorrow oo."
Serwaa Amihere achieves law career milestone
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere achieved a significant milestone in her young law career after single-handedly moving an application before the Supreme Court of Ghana months after her first court appearance.
Serwaa Amihere took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, to express gratitude to her senior colleagues who presented her and her colleague junior attorneys with the chance to gain extremely valuable experience.
The GhOne TV hosts announcement sparked positive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians praised her and said her meteoric rise indicated her career was destined for long term success
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh