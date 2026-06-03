Controversy erupted on social media after a man alleged that Serwaa Amihere had been involved in an affair with NPP national chairman aspirant, Chairman Wontumi

The media personality fired back and threatened legal action at the claim, which emanated from a viral graphic attributing a certain quote to her

Serwaa Amihere's threatening reply, warning the netizen he would have to prove his claims, went viral and sparked widespread reactions across social media

Serwaa Amihere stirred drama on social media after angrily clapping back at a social media user over an unsubstantiated and damaging allegation.

Serwaa Amihere threatens to take legal action after a netizen made damaging claims against her and Chairman Wontumi. Image credit: @serwaaamihere, ChairmanWontumi/Facebook

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, a social media user known as Mr Nathaniel on X (formerly Twitter) reposted a graphic from a page called The Report, in which Serwaa Amihere allegedly claimed to be a maiden.

In response to the quote, Mr Nathaniel said that Amihere was not being truthful, claiming she had been involved in an alleged affair with the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Ashanti Regional Chairman and National Chairman aspirant, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The Twitter post shared by Mr Nathaniel is below.

Serwaa Amihere claps back at Wontumi allegation

Shortly after Mr Nathaniel’s tweet went viral, Serwaa Amihere took to her official Twitter page to set the record straight.

She reposted the netizen’s post and added a threatening message to him.

Serwaa Amihere said Mr Nathaniel would have to prove what he said, indicating she was contemplating legal action.

“You will prove what you just typed!” Serwaa Amihere said.

The GhOne TV host’s epic reply to the allegation against her went viral, sparking reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Below is the Twitter post showing Serwaa Amihere responding to Mr Nathaniel’s Wontumi allegation.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere’s Wontumi denial

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Serwaa Amihere’s tweet threatening a netizen with legal action for making an unsubstantiated allegation against her.

ONE STEP 💙 said:

"Heat 🤣."

Baftey🥷🏾 wrote:

"Another case incoming, oh my goodness, what a week🤣."

NinoBrown US commented:

"As they called you to the Bar, you haven’t solved any case yet. This is the time to prove Ghanaians wrong and show that you were truly called to the Bar. Consider this your test, Serwaa, don’t let this slide."

Killy_Utd 🔴 said:

"New month, new court case."

jebill• ba wrote:

"This week de3, you fit be here today den gone to prison tomorrow oo."

Serwaa Amihere celebrates a significant career milestone as she moves a motion at the Supreme Court of Ghana. Image credit: @Serwaa_Amihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere achieves law career milestone

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere achieved a significant milestone in her young law career after single-handedly moving an application before the Supreme Court of Ghana months after her first court appearance.

Serwaa Amihere took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, to express gratitude to her senior colleagues who presented her and her colleague junior attorneys with the chance to gain extremely valuable experience.

The GhOne TV hosts announcement sparked positive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians praised her and said her meteoric rise indicated her career was destined for long term success

Source: YEN.com.gh