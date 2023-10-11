The Maker's House Chapel International has donated over GH¢100,000 to the Dialysis Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Beautiful pictures from the presentation of the cash amount have been released on social media by the renowned Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah

Since emerging online, netizens have been dishing compliments to celebrate the church for the generous deed

Ghana-based church The Maker's House Chapel International has donated over GH¢100,000 to the Dialysis Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The multiple award-winning Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah posted images from the presentation on Facebook.

According to the details, the donation marks the beginning of many cash gifts to the health establishment.

"This is the initial deposit. We will give them more as the need arises, and it's for dialysis patients only," portions of the caption read.

The Maker's House Chapel International was founded and led by Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

See the images below:

Ghanaians laud the church for the kind gesture

Following the post, netizens have showered praises on the church under the posts on the media personality's socials.

Archangel Raphael commented:

That's good for them.

Patricia Quainoo said:

Awwwww.

Kingsley Turkson reacted:

God bless the church. This is what we also expect from the churches.

Koiwah Koi-Larbi commented:

All the churches should start doing this la.

Koiwah Koi-Larbi shared:

Awesome news. We should start donating our widow's mite.

Ban Gers said:

God bless Dr Michael and his church members.

