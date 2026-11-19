A five-year-old boy with a spreading brain tumour is still awaiting surgery at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital despite funds being paid

The hospital received GH¢77,561 raised through a Multimedia Group public fundraiser on September 14, 2026, for the child's operation

JoyNews has released a documentary revisiting the case as the boy's condition continues to deteriorate without a confirmed surgery date

A five-year-old boy with a brain tumour remains without a surgery date at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, despite the facility having already received full payment for the procedure weeks ago.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Takes GH¢77,561 for Boy's Tumour Surgery but Has No Bed

Source: Facebook

The Multimedia Group facilitated a public fundraising effort on behalf of the child's family, and the hospital received GH¢77,561 on 14 September 2026 specifically to cover the cost of the surgery.

However, the boy's mother was subsequently told by hospital staff that no bed was available to admit him for the operation.

With no confirmed timeline for the procedure, the child's condition has continued to worsen. His brain tumour is reportedly spreading, compounding fears among his family over the consequences of the ongoing delay.

The funds were raised through public goodwill with the expectation that treatment would follow promptly, leaving the family in a state of distress as the hospital has yet to schedule the surgery.

JoyNews has since produced a documentary examining the situation, titled *"KORLE BU TAKES ¢77,561 FOR SURGERY BUT HAS NO BED: Boy's life at risk as brain tumour spreads."

The film revisits the circumstances of the original fundraising campaign, the family's experience since the funds were transferred, and the medical risks posed by the continued wait.

The documentary raises pointed questions about accountability at the facility and the welfare of patients whose treatment funds have already been received.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which has faced similar complaints in the past, has not publicly explained why surgery cannot be scheduled despite the payment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh