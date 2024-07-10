Eastern religions join call for ethical AI
Sect leaders from major Eastern religions on Wednesday signed on to a Vatican-led code for AI ethics that also includes major tech companies at a ceremony in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The "Rome Call for AI Ethics" says artificial intelligence should be developed "with ethical principles to ensure it serves the good of humanity", given concerns over the impact on warfare, elections and employment.
More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia, including Buddhist, Sikh and Shinto groups, gathered at the Peace Park in Hiroshima, which was decimated by a US nuclear bomb attack in 1945.
Tech firms such as IBM, Microsoft and Cisco, as well as religious leaders from Christianity, Islam and Judaism, have already joined the pledge launched in 2020.
Signatories agree that AI systems "must not discriminate against anyone" and "there must always be someone who takes responsibility for what a machine does".
The systems should be reliable, secure, straightforward to understand, and "must not follow or create biases".
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Concluding a two-day forum on the topic, the president of World Fellowship of Buddhists, Shinto sect leaders and the secretary general of the Baha'i International Community among others signed the call.
Bhai Sahib Bhai Mohinder Singh, chair of the Sikh organisation Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, told the ceremony that the Rome Call for AI Ethics "provides a much-needed global moral check".
AI "should never, ever exploit or destroy God's creation, it should only seek its betterment and flourishing", he said.
A moment's silence was held before the ruins of a domed building that stands as a memorial to the 140,000 people killed in the atomic bombing at the end of World War II.
At the G7 summit last month in Italy, Pope Francis made an unprecedented address about artificial intelligence.
Researchers at the Institute for Ethics in AI at the University of Oxford have separately deemed the issue "urgent and important".
"Every day brings more examples of the ethical challenges posed by AI, from face recognition to voter profiling, brain machine interfaces to weaponised drones, and the ongoing discourse about how AI will impact employment on a global scale," the institute says.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.