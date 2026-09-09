WhatsApp Drops Support for Android and iPhone Devices in Latest Update, Full List Emerges
- WhatsApp has officially ended support for numerous devices running Android 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026
- A list of over 31 Android phone models, including Samsung Galaxy and HTC devices, are among those affected by the change
- iPhone users face a separate WhatsApp deadline coming on November 30, 2026, with a new minimum iOS requirement
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WhatsApp cut off support for smartphones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026, leaving millions of users who cannot upgrade their devices unable to access the messaging platform.
The change is consistent with WhatsApp's long-standing policy of withdrawing support from ageing operating systems that struggle to accommodate the app's evolving security standards and features.
Android 5.0 and 5.1 are over a decade old and have not received regular software or security patches for years.
Many Android phones no longer supported
Because Android devices are manufactured by a wide range of companies, WhatsApp has not released an official model-by-model list.
However, 31 devices are known to have maxed out at Android 5.0 or 5.1, making them incompatible with the app going forward.
Among the numerous smartphones affected by the latest WhatsApp update are:
- Google Nexus 4
- Samsung Galaxy S4
- Samsung Galaxy S3
- Samsung Galaxy Alpha
- Samsung Galaxy S1
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover
- Motorola Moto G (1st Generation)
- Motorola Backflip
- HTC One M7
- HTC One X+
- HTC Desire 628
- LG G2
- Sony Xperia Z
- Sony Xperia Z1
- Sony Ericsson Xperia Play
- Xiaomi Mi 1
- Redmi 1S
- Redmi 2 Prime
- Huawei Honor U8860
- Huawei Honour 2
- Huawei Honor 3X
- Honor Bee
- Huawei U8100
- Oppo Find 5
- Vivo X3
- ZTE Racer II
- ZTE Blade III
- ZTE Grand S
- QMobile Noir Z6
- Goophone X
- Google Nexus One
The Google Nexus 4 and the first-generation Motorola Moto G both reached their ceiling at Android 5.1, while the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One M7 stopped at Android 5.0.
Users whose phones are on this list but can be upgraded to Android 6 or higher can restore WhatsApp access by doing so.
iPhone users face a November deadline
A separate but equally significant change is approaching for Apple device owners.
WhatsApp currently accepts iPhones running iOS 15.1 and above, but from November 30, 2026, the minimum requirement will increase to iOS 15.5.
Devices likely to be affected by this shift include:
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 5c
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 4s
- iPhone 4
- iPhone 3GS
- iPhone 3G
- First-generation iPhone.
iPhone owners can check which iOS version their device is running by navigating to Settings, selecting General, and then tapping About.
Those whose iPhones support an upgrade to iOS 15.5 have been advised to do so before the November deadline to avoid losing access to the app.
WhatsApp introduces new message charge fee
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about WhatsApp’s message fee and which Ghanaian users will actually be required to pay it.
The charge targeted companies using the WhatsApp Business Platform for high-volume automated messaging, not ordinary users or small traders.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh