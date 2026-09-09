WhatsApp has officially ended support for numerous devices running Android 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026

A list of over 31 Android phone models, including Samsung Galaxy and HTC devices, are among those affected by the change

iPhone users face a separate WhatsApp deadline coming on November 30, 2026, with a new minimum iOS requirement

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WhatsApp cut off support for smartphones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026, leaving millions of users who cannot upgrade their devices unable to access the messaging platform.

WhatsApp drops support for Android and iPhone devices in the latest update. Photo source: Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The change is consistent with WhatsApp's long-standing policy of withdrawing support from ageing operating systems that struggle to accommodate the app's evolving security standards and features.

Android 5.0 and 5.1 are over a decade old and have not received regular software or security patches for years.

Many Android phones no longer supported

Because Android devices are manufactured by a wide range of companies, WhatsApp has not released an official model-by-model list.

However, 31 devices are known to have maxed out at Android 5.0 or 5.1, making them incompatible with the app going forward.

Among the numerous smartphones affected by the latest WhatsApp update are:

Google Nexus 4

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy S3

Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Samsung Galaxy S1

Samsung Galaxy Xcover

Motorola Moto G (1st Generation)

Motorola Backflip

HTC One M7

HTC One X+

HTC Desire 628

LG G2

Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia Z1

Sony Ericsson Xperia Play

Xiaomi Mi 1

Redmi 1S

Redmi 2 Prime

Huawei Honor U8860

Huawei Honour 2

Huawei Honor 3X

Honor Bee

Huawei U8100

Oppo Find 5

Vivo X3

ZTE Racer II

ZTE Blade III

ZTE Grand S

QMobile Noir Z6

Goophone X

Google Nexus One

The Google Nexus 4 and the first-generation Motorola Moto G both reached their ceiling at Android 5.1, while the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One M7 stopped at Android 5.0.

Users whose phones are on this list but can be upgraded to Android 6 or higher can restore WhatsApp access by doing so.

iPhone users face a November deadline

A separate but equally significant change is approaching for Apple device owners.

WhatsApp currently accepts iPhones running iOS 15.1 and above, but from November 30, 2026, the minimum requirement will increase to iOS 15.5.

Devices likely to be affected by this shift include:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 5

iPhone 4s

iPhone 4

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 3G

First-generation iPhone.

iPhone owners can check which iOS version their device is running by navigating to Settings, selecting General, and then tapping About.

Those whose iPhones support an upgrade to iOS 15.5 have been advised to do so before the November deadline to avoid losing access to the app.

iPhone users are concerned as WhatsApp is set to end support for some old Apple devices from November 30, 2026. Photo source: Ivan Pantic/Getty Images, picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp introduces new message charge fee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about WhatsApp’s message fee and which Ghanaian users will actually be required to pay it.

The charge targeted companies using the WhatsApp Business Platform for high-volume automated messaging, not ordinary users or small traders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh