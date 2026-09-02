WhatsApp GH₵0.12 Per Message Fee: Which Ghanaian Users Will Actually Pay

Reports of a GH₵0.12 per WhatsApp message charge sparked alarm among Ghanaians, but the fee does not apply to ordinary users

Meta is changing how it bills businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform for large-volume automated messaging from October 1

Banks, fintechs, telecoms and e-commerce companies sending millions of messages monthly face the biggest financial exposure

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The news that WhatsApp users in Ghana would soon pay GH₵0.12 for every message sent spread rapidly online, triggering widespread concern.

The reality, however, is considerably more specific than the headlines suggested.

Here are the Ghanaian users who will actually pay WhatsApp's GH₵0.12 per message fee. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The charge does not apply to everyday WhatsApp users or small business owners messaging customers manually.

Meta is instead restructuring how it bills companies that use the WhatsApp Business Platform, a separate infrastructure that allows large organisations to connect WhatsApp with customer service systems, CRMs, and automation tools.

The standard WhatsApp Messenger app and the WhatsApp Business app used by smaller traders remain free.

Who will feel the impact

Starting October 1, 2026, Meta will begin charging for certain service messages that were previously free, including qualifying utility messages sent within the 24-hour customer service window.

The businesses most exposed are those sending automated messages at high volume: banks, fintechs, telecom companies, airlines, logistics firms, and e-commerce platforms.

A small shop owner asking a customer "Is Tuesday delivery okay?" through the WhatsApp Business app should not expect any new charges.

The situation is very different for a fintech company dispatching half a million transaction alerts in a single month.

Why the GH₵0.12 figure can mislead

The widely circulated GH₵0.12 figure is an approximate cedi equivalent of a reported $0.0101 charge per qualifying message, meaning it will shift with exchange rate movements rather than remain fixed.

Marketing messages carry a notably higher rate, with reports indicating roughly $0.062 per message, equivalent to approximately GH₵0.74 at an exchange rate of GH₵12 to the dollar.

The real concern for affected businesses is volume, not the cost of a single message.

A fintech sending 500,000 chargeable messages in one month would owe Meta approximately $5,050, or about GH₵56,907.74.

At one million messages, that rises to roughly $10,100, equivalent to about GH₵113,815.49.

These figures exclude any additional fees charged by third-party solution providers.

What WhatsApp Business user should do before October

Companies using the WhatsApp Business Platform are advised to audit their messaging operations before the deadline rather than react in panic.

They should identify how many messages they send each month, which categories those messages fall into, how many are automated, and what their solution providers charge on top of Meta's fees.

Businesses should also consider whether multiple automated messages can be consolidated into fewer, more efficient ones, and whether some communications could move to websites, mobile apps, or email.

Meta has reportedly required affected businesses and solution providers to have valid payment arrangements in place by 30 September 2026.

The deeper issue the new pricing surfaces is how heavily many Ghanaian businesses have built their customer relationships on infrastructure they do not own or control.

WhatsApp's reach makes it indispensable for many companies, but this shift is a reminder that understanding the true cost of that dependency matters as much as the platform's convenience.

WhatsApp rolls out new features

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that WhatsApp had announced several new features aimed at improving how the app worked across multiple devices and platforms.

For the first time, users could register a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad without linking it to a phone.

The update also introduced improved in-car messaging support, PDF tools powered by Adobe Acrobat, and music-sharing capabilities on Status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh