WhatsApp has announced that it will end support for Apple devices on iOS 15.4 or older from November 30, 2026

Only iPhones and iPads updated to iOS 15.5 or newer versions will continue using WhatsApp post-deadline

Apple device users have been advised to upgrade their devices or operating systems to avoid losing WhatsApp access

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Social messaging platform WhatsApp has announced an important update that will affect many iPhone and other Apple device users.

iPhone users are concerned as WhatsApp is set to end support for some old Apple devices from November 30, 2026. Photo source: Ivan Pantic/Getty Images, picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a recent public announcement, the popular Meta-owned platform shared that it would end support for Apple users with devices running on iOS 15.4 or older operating systems from November 30, 2026.

As a result, only iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks that are running on iOS 15.5 or newer operating systems will be able to use WhatsApp on their devices after the deadline.

The platform has also raised its minimum support requirements to iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5.

The new changes also apply to similar devices that currently run the WhatsApp Business app.

Which Apple devices won't have WhatsApp access?

According to WhatsApp, iPhone and iPad users currently using iOS 15.0, 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 or 15.4 will no longer get access to the app on their devices.

Users with devices such as the iPhone 6 series and older models still running these older operating systems have been advised to install newer updates before November 30, 2026, to avoid disruptions.

WhatsApp has also begun notifying affected users through in-app alerts, reminding them to update their operating systems and continue to use the app.

The same policy will also apply to the WhatsApp Business app since both applications share the same underlying system architecture.

Why is WhatsApp ending support?

According to WhatsApp, maintaining compatibility with outdated softwares require massive resources and can slow the rollout of new unique features associated with the app.

The company also said continuing support for outdated software limits innovation, affects app stability and makes fixing bugs more difficult.

Over the years, the platform has continued supporting older iPhones longer than many apps, allowing millions of users to remain connected even with ageing devices.

The iPhone 10 XS Max and older models miss out as Apple releases a list of phones eligible for iOS 27. Photo source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova/Getty Images, Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, newer WhatsApp features increasingly rely on technologies and security tools available only in recent operating systems released by Apple.

The company said:

"WhatsApp conducts internal research before making decisions like this one to estimate how many users will be affected."

"Since WhatsApp carefully manages its priorities to minimise disruption for all users, we expect the number of impacted users not to be very high."

Most users may not need phone upgrades

For most users of iPhone or iPad devices running on iOS 15.4 or lower, they may not need to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business after the November 30 deadline.

WhatsApp clarified that iOS 15.5 is only a minor software update, meaning that most users with iPhones capable of running iOS 15 can simply update their devices to a higher operating system without changing hardware.

Users currently on iOS 15.1 through 15.4 can update their iOS through Apple’s settings menu and continue using WhatsApp normally without any issues.

Apple lists iPhones eligible for iOS 27

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apple listed iPhones eligible for the iOS 27 operating system that would be released later in 2026.

The tech company announced the new update at their annual event in the US on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh