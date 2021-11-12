A Ghanaian couple has graduated from the University for Development Studies (UDS)

A Ghanaian couple, Firdaws and Reesha, graduated during the 22nd Congregation Ceremony of the University for Development Studies (UDS) on November 6.

In a post sighted on the Facebook account of UDS vibes, it is indicated that the husband studied Nursing while his wife pursued a programme in Nutrition.

The duo graduated from the UDS School of Allied Health Sciences.

''Congratulations, Firdaws and Reesha. Husband, nurse, and wife, nutritionist both graduate from UDS School of Allied Health Sciences,'' the post read.

Another couple graduate from UDS

Firdaws and Reesha are not the only couple who graduated from UDS on November 6. Adam Wasizu, the Overall Best Student at the School of Nursing, UDS, graduated with a first-class degree with his wife, who also received upper second-class in BSc Nursing.

The pair, who started their Degree Nursing program together at UDS, were among hundreds of students who graduated during the 22nd Congregation Ceremony of UDS in Tamale.

Husband's alma mater

Wasizu, an alumnus of Naa-Bongu Junior High School (JHS) in Nalerigu in the North East Region, Ghana Senior High School (SHS) in Tamale in the Northern Region, graduated with a first-class at the Nalerigu College of Nursing and Midwifery with a Diploma in Nursing in 2016.

With the educational background, he enrolled at UDS and has graduated with a BSc. Nursing First-Class Honours with CGPA of 4.63.

Wife's former school

His wife, who is said to be a mother of one, is a former student of Wulugu Senior High School (SHS) in the West Mamprusi Municipality, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Nalerigu where she graduated in 2017, bagging a certificate in Nursing.

