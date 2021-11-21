Owass thrashes GHANAS, Oda Shs to secure spot in semi-finals

OWASS won the contest with 56 points

Oda SHS turned out last with 28 points

OWASS' win sets them up against their rivals, Prempeh College

Opoku Ware Senior High School has made it to the semi-finals of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

OWASS caused an upset in the last quarterfinal contest on Sunday evening after kicking out Ghana Senior High School and Oda Senior High School.

The 3rd round of the contest, which has the ‘Problem of the Day,’ was the major differentiator of the academic excellence of the schools. Nevertheless, OWASS took their place as winners of the competition to proceed to the Semifinals of the contest.

Photos of OWAS. source : twitter/@NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

Opoku Ware led with 56 points followed by Ghana Secondary with 36 points and the last position was Oda SHS with 28 points.

The triumph sent the students and old boys of OWASS chanting incessantly in the auditorium at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi where the contest is taking place.

To Owass and its people, the best of this win is that it has set them up against their rivals Prempeh College.

Opoku Ware School, Ghana SHS, Koforidua and Oda SHS earned Gh¢2,240, Gh¢1,440 & Gh¢1,120 respectively in the Absa Ghana Money Zone based on their total scores in their Quarterfinal contest.

Tamale SHS Kicks Out Achimota School in One-Eighth Round Of Competition

Northern Region's star, Tamale Senior High School has kicked out Greater Accra's most hyped senior high school, Achimota from the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). Achimota Senior High was taken out of the contest by only a two-point margin.

It clearly was not an easy contest for Achimota Senior High School as the fortified ‘Lions’, Tamasco had their noses in the front right from the beginning of the competition.

