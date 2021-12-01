A Ghanaian student emerged as the Best Graduating Male Student in Mathematical Science at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa

A Ghanaian student, John Cobbinah, has written his name in gold after emerging as the Best Graduating Male Student in Mathematical Science at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

Cobbinah also added first-class honours to his achievement during the 13th Congregation Ceremony of UMaT.

In a post seen on the Facebook account of Gold Fields Ghana, the young man has been celebrated for the milestone.

John Cobbinah: Ghanaian Student Emerges Best Graduating Male Student in Mathematical Science at UMaT Photo credit: Gold Fields Ghana/@UMaT_EDU_GH

Bright student

''Congratulations to Gold Fields’ scholar, John Cobbinah, who emerged Best Graduating Male Student in Mathematical Science at the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa,'' the post read.

''John graduated with First Class Honours in BSc. Mathematics,'' it added.

Scholarship beneficiary

According to Gold Fields Ghana, Cobbinah is from one of the company's host communities that have benefited from its scholarship programme.

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation scholarship programme has supported 1,575 students from host communities of the Tarkwa mine since it was initiated in 2005.

Reactions

Cobbinah has been hailed on social media after his achievement was shared online.

Isaac Billidoun commented:

Congratulations my brother, God bless the company as well.''

Pretty Ama said:

''Congrats champ. To Gold Fields, may the good Lord bless and enlarge your coasts.''

Monique Crankson noted:

''Oseeyyyy John ... God got you. Keep making us proud.''

Eric Barlow said:

''Congratulations to you my dear. I am really proud of you. Go higher and higher as God be with you.''

