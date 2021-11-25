A young man, David Crentsil, has resorted to social media to celebrate graduating top of his class

Crentsil attained the feat during the 13th Congregation Ceremony of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) in Environmental and Safety Engineering from the Ghanaian university

A young man, David K.B. Crentsil, graduated top of his class during the 13th Congregation Ceremony of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) in Environmental and Safety Engineering from the Ghanaian university.

According to Crentsil, he attained this feat through determination and God's favour as he announced the accomplishment on LinkedIn.

I Graduated Top of My Class - Man Reveals as He Earns First Degree from UMaT Photo credit: David K.B. Crentsil

Source: UGC

Graduating top of his class

''Today, I graduated top of my class; BSc. Environmental and safety Engineering (2017-2021) from University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa,'' he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Crediting God

Crentsil noted that he wasn't the typical avid learner as he attributed his achievement to God.

''Don’t be tempted to think I am a typical bookworm ‘cos I’m not. It’s been God and his infinite favour as well as a little determination coupled with working smart and managing time wisely.''

Impacting UMaT

While pursuing his degree, Crentsil doubled up as the Class President, Hall President (Gold hall), and National Union of Ghana Students President.

''I achieved this while serving in various portfolios ranging from Class President (right from year 1) to Hall President (Gold hall) to National Union of Ghana Students President to the only standing SRC Presidential Candidate (of which Covid-19 deprived me of a “cool chop” presidency ),'' he said.

Despite being involved in extra activities on campus, he managed to grow his social media presence, with half a million followers on TikTok and over 21 thousand followers on Instagram.

''I am glad to influence and inspire people wherever I find myself,'' he said. ''Congratulations to me and I pray for even greater wins.''

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

Meanwhile, Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Source: Yen.com.gh