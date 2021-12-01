A Ghanaian man has earned his doctorate from the University of Alberta (U of A) in Canada

Isaac Antwi bagged his doctorate during the university's virtual convocation ceremony on November 19

He is currently working as a postdoctoral research associate at Yale University

Isaac Antwi graduated with a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Alberta (U of A) during the institution's virtual convocation ceremony on November 19.

He earned his undergraduate degree in Ghana before he went on to pursue his doctorate in Canada.

During the virtual ceremony, the university celebrated the achievements of its students and subsequently highlighted Atwi's academic milestone in a blog.

Isaac Antwi: Amazing Ghanaian Student Earns PhD in Chemistry from top University in Canada Photo credit: U of A

Source: Twitter

Experience in the Faculty of Science

According to Ualberta.ca, Antwi enrolled in his graduate programme as a master's student, then changed into PhD after meeting the department's requirements.

''The U of A has always been where I wanted to pursue my graduate career. The first time I heard of it was during my undergraduate studies in Ghana.

''I had a lecturer who was an alumnus of the U of A and I loved his teaching style and had always wanted to obtain my training from the same school,'' he said.

Despite not having any research experience at the time, he was always eager to learn and kept in mind that the extra effort would have to be put in to achieve his goal.

Expressing gratitude

Antwi acknowledged that it wouldn't have been possible for him to achieve academic success and a successful career without the excellent mentorship from Dr John Vederas.

''[He] was interested in both my academic success and my career goals in the long run,'' he said.

Life after graduation

Antwi revealed that he is currently working as a postdoctoral research associate at Yale University in the lab of Prof Scott Miller in the Department of Chemistry.

