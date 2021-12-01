A wife and mother of two has proven that it is possible to combine work with raising children and pursuing further education

Antoinette Brew-Wartemberg recently bagged a Professional Diploma from Openlabs Ghana and she did that while running her business

She is the founder and chief executive of Smart Digix Concepts, a business that sets up the Point of Sale (POS) Systems for clients

Antoinette Brew-Wartemberg's recent achievement has been highlighted on social media after she graduated with a Professional Diploma from Openlabs Ghana, formerly known as NIIT.

As wife and mother of two, she had to combine her work and studies but has achieved her goal.

In a Twitter post seen by YEN.com.gh, on the account of OpenLabs Ghana, the institution established that Brew-Wartemberg was among students who graduated in 2021.

Daring mom and wife

''Meet Antoinette Brew-Wartemberg. A wife and a mother of two. She is a fresh graduate from Openlabs Ghana 2021 batch where she studied Software Engineering,'' the post read.

On her LinkedIn page, Brew-Wartemberg disclosed that she is the founder and chief executive of Smart Digix Concepts, a business that sets up the Point of Sale (POS) System for clients.

Versatile woman

According to her, she has experience in Business Administration but is building a promising career in Software Engineering and Data Science.

Brew-Wartemberg's recent accomplishment, acknowledged by OpenLabs Ghana on social media, has gathered reactions from netizens.

