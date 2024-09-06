The fourth edition of the Guinness Accravaganza has been slated for September 21 at the GHUD Park in Accra

The organisers have announced the award-winning popstar King Promise as its first headliner for the September edition

The announcement has gained significant traction as fans anticipate the event's all-new edition

YEN.com.gh caught up with the event's talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh for more details about its new edition

Ghanaian singer King Promise will headline this September's edition of Accra's zesty rave Guinness Accravaganza.

The event slated for September 21, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Holiday, comes off on September 21.

This will be King Promise's first paid event in Ghana after releasing his critically accalimed True To Self Album. Tickets for the Guiness Accravaganza have already gone on sale.

The Guinness Accravaganza debuted in Accra in September last year and quickly became a mainstay on the country's calendar.

With its artsy experiences and comeling lineup, it has fast become a fan favoruite platforming Ghana's topmost musicians including Shatta Wale and R2Bees.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh about newly announced edition, the Guinness Accravaganza's talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said,

"Every edition of the Guinness Accravaganza will always be a true reflection to the capital's music pulse. From Shatta Wale to R2Bees in the previous editions, we always try to connect our revelers to the superstars they've dancing to in their closets and dying to meet. Its unfortuante I can't mention names but Ghana's hiplife goddess and the most revered name when it comes to Azonto will joine the lineup."

King Promise thrills audience in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had earned singificant praise for his oustanding performance at the Detriot edition of Afro Nation.

The musician brought energy to the concert as he took off his shirt and moved energetically across the stage, leaving the audience entertained. His fans san loudly to his sinfecious hit trak including terminator and the latests one Paris.

