A 21-year-old Visual Arts student, Ebenezer Alves, who went to school at Adu Gyamfi Senior High School in the Ashanti Region has scored 4A's, 3B's and a C

Ebenezer Alves had to go through tough hurdles to make it to this point and had to resort to barbering to see himself through school and take care of his siblings

He harbours the dream of continuing his education so he can lift his siblings up to his level

Ebenezer Alves, a 21-year-old man has made his family, school, and community proud after being able to score good grades in his West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The young man, who resorted to becoming a barber to support his family, shared his results with YEN.com.gh.

According to the result, the young man scored A1 in Social Studies, Leatherwork, Integrated Science and General Knowledge in Arts.

Photos of Ebenezer Alves. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Visual Arts student schooled at the Adu Gyamfi Senior High School in Jamasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Ebenezer, even from a tender age, had to struggle to get by and put his talent to the test to ensure he would be able to raise some money to support himself through school and also assist his siblings.

With determination and the will to never give up in his quest to get educated, Ebenezer found himself barbering day and night so as to put food on his family's table and also save up enough for his books.

The brilliant young man who desires to further his education to the tertiary level has said how he would have to barber for many years to be able to raise money to take care of his university fees upkeep.

As a result, he has resorted to seeking financial help from well-meaning persons and organizations who would want to help him pursue his education further.

Ebenezer Alves harbours the dream of completing university and working hard to see his siblings through school so they too can have a solid future.

Despite having to work almost every day of his life and also combine schoolwork with supporting his family, Ebenezer managed against all odds to come out with flying colours.

According to him, Free SHS helped in a way but he had to work to raise money to buy books, provisions and also money for upkeep for each term.

Ebenezer attended Amotare Junior High School at Begoro and currently lives in Nkawkaw Zongo. He comes from a family of 4 and is a twin.

