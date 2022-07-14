The four teacher unions who left the classrooms of pre-tertiary public schools, demanding Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) have agreed to return to class.

They called off their two-week strike on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after reaching an agreement with the government.

According to a 3News report, the four influential teacher unions called off their strike action after the government agreed to a 15% COLA with organised labour. The unions had demanded a 20% COLA.

Source: YEN.com.gh