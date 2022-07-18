Linda Wayooe, a driven British-Ghanaian lady, has made herself and her family proud after graduating as the best in her programme of studies

The Bangor University recent graduate shared the news of her massive academic achievement on her LinkedIn timeline

Her program of studies, Chartered Banker MBA, is the only qualification in the world that combines an MBA with the Chartered Banker status

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady named Linda Wayooe recently took to social media to celebrate her massive win.

In a LinkedIn post, she announced graduating as the overall best student after completing a Chartered Banker MBA programme with distinction from Bangor University in the United Kingdom.

Linda posing for the camera and a photo of her certificate Photo credit: Linda Wayoe/LinkedIn

"It is an extraordinary feeling to have successfully completed the world-class executive Chartered Banker MBA programme with Distinction. My excitement has been multiplied a million times over by receiving the prestigious award of Best Overall Student for 2022. I’m very grateful to

Bangor University and The Chartered Banker Institute for recognising my efforts and for this immense honour."

Linda also shared that it is important for a leader in any field to possess strategic knowledge to thrive and she believes her programme offered just that.

"The pragmatic nature of this gold standard #CBMBA programme provided just that. From the comprehensive modules, access to extensive resources, thought provoking discussions, seamless student support and the great wealth of knowledge of the lectures, this programme exceeded my expectations."

According to Linda, the Chartered Banker MBA programme she studied is the only qualification in the world offered by Bangor University that combines an MBA with the Chartered Banker status and is targeted at senior professionals in the banking and financial services world.

Linda Wayooe thanked her friend and family, who supported her at various stages of her journey and helped her succeed.

Ghana Institute of Journalism Student Celebrtaes Graduating As The Overall Best

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man by the name of Efo Korku Mawutor recently took to social media to announce his latest achievement.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his LinkedIn timeline had him revealing that he graduated as the overall best student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Efo Korku also shared that he was the best student in Broadcasting.

His actual post read;

On God! 1. Best Graduating Student in Broadcasting 2. Best Graduating Student in Journalism, Regular School 3. #Overall Best Graduating Student 4. Valedictorian.We didn't come here to play.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 400 reactions with 51 comments.

