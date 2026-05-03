ECG Lists Areas To Experience Power Cuts in the Ashanti Region on May 3
- The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has informed the public of a list of areas in the Ashanti Region that will experience power cuts on May 3, 2026
- The company, in a statement, said the power outage was a result of the electricity generation company carrying out what it termed emergency works
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the announcement made by ECG
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power outage for May 3, 2026, in parts of the Ashanti Region.
The electricity distribution company, in a statement on its Facebook page on May 2, 2026, disclosed that the power outage will be between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to allow emergency maintenance to be carried out.
The statement by the ECG concluded by expressing regret over the inconvenience the scheduled power outage may cause affected persons.
“ECG will undertake emergency maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage. Affected areas: Bantama, Kwadaso Nsoum, Prempeh College, Brigade (Complex), Akropong, Nyankyerenease, Bokankye, parts of Kokosu, Kegasi Estate, Esaase, Daaba, Owabi, Kwadaso, Asuoyeboah, Sepaase, Nkawie, Edwenase, Hiawu-Besease, Old Offinso, Ahenkro, Kwamang, Akrowa, Kodie, Apagya, Akrofom, Kwenkwe, Aduman, Aduamoah, Denase, Akom, Barekese Headworks and surrounding areas. ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise from this exercise,” the full statement read.
Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, has meanwhile said that the Akosombo Dam is now operating at full capacity with all generation units at the facility restored to service.
At the time of writing the report, the announcement by ECG on its Facebook page had generated over 100 comments.
Below is the Facebook post:
Reactions to ECG scheduled power cuts in Ashanti
Netizens who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the announcement by ECG.
Amicus Conscientia II stated:
“Why are we still having #dumsor schedules after the repairs of the Akosombo GRIDCo substation burnt equipment? What’s happening?”
Debpuur James Saakak stated:
“Lies, it’s dumsor wai. Just release the timetable and be free.”
Nhyiraba Qwequ Yamoah stated:
“The people of Kyebi and its environs in the Eastern Region are in darkness as I write this message, but I didn’t see that of Eastern Region in the affected timetable, Electricity Company of Ghana Limited.”
Kelvin Kaizer added:
“Even communities that are not listed experience power outage.”
Vendor blames dumsor as drinks spoil
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian vendor took to social media to lament the impact of power cuts, popularly known as dumsor, on her business.
She posted a video on TikTok lamenting that the drinks she had prepared for a client had gone bad due to the power outage.
According to her, after preparing the drinks, her plans to properly store them through refrigeration failed due to the power cuts.
She then lashed out at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), saying she either had to refund the money she had taken from a customer or prepare another batch of drinks.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.