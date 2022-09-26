Management of SRC Hostel at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology has recently left a number of students stranded

Some viral photos circulating online capture some students locked out of the hostel after refusing to go home after school vacated

@twotimesaguy commented: "They should be at home by now. What's actually stopping them? They should just obey simple instructions"

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology have recently been locked out of their hostel following their refusal to go home for vacation.

Student standing outside KNUST SRC Hostel, Beautiful woman looking away with raised eyebrow Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/Twitter, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @VOICE_of_KNUST reported that the management of the SRC Hostel made the decision to lock the students out after all attempts to get them to go home proved futile.

The actual post read;

Management of the SRC Hostel is not allowing students outside to enter the hostel because students were informed to vacate the hostel by 5:00 pm today.

At the time of this publication, the tweet has gathered close to 170 retweets with 38 quote tweets and more than 1,200 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@MusahShiraz1 said:

Next time they will adhere to simple instructions

@KwakuAntwi__ commented:

Ei Ghana paaa... You give students project(s) and 3hoo defence to complete before they leave the school and you also tell them to leave sake of a letter was released to student to leave the school prem, on a said date wei Paa nti 3b3 y3 yie ni??? Ah

@madridstarkg replied:

Good. The laws are working now and you are complaining. Secof fornication see squad

@Abdulsh83263212 wrote:

Them say go house you no wan gowhy you still on campus, wetin you still dey do make them all bed outside

From @MCNANAFRIMPONG1:

Very unprofessional and uncalled for. What a shame

@twotimesaguy commented:

They should be at home by now. What's actually stopping them??? They should just obey simple instructions.

Angry Principal locks out trainee nurses causing them to sleep in the cold

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that over 500 nursing students of the Ntotroso College of Nursing at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region were forced to sleep outside after the angry principal locked up the school dormitories after the students failed to sign a bond of good behavior.

The nursing students early in March 2019 were asked to go home following their threats to embark on a demonstration against the principal of the school over his style of leadership.

According to MyNewsGh.com reports, the incident which occurred on Monday, March 18, 2019 resulted from a complain made by the student to the authorities with regards to some fees and levies they were being made to pay.

