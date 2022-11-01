Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a wealthy and renowned businessman, and a Legon PRESEC alumnus, was excited when PRESEC won the NSMQ

The happy millionaire was proud of the boys that made the win possible and took them on a victory parade in his Rolls Royce Phantom

The video pleased many netizens, and they were in awe at the love and support Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong showed the brilliant boys

Legon PRESEC, on Wednesday, October 26, won their 7th NSMQ trophy after beating Prempeh and Adisadel college at the finals of the competition.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong Takes Victorious PRESEC Boys On A Victory Parade In His Rolls Royce Source: TikTok

It was all joy when PRESEC won the trophy and a well-respected alumnus of the school, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, joined in the celebration. In a previous video, the wealthy businessman was seen jubilating with the boys in a hall.

A new video has surfaced where Ernest Ofori Sarpong took the celebrations up a notch. The wealthy businessman stormed the streets of Legon as he took the victorious contestant on a victory parade in his luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom.

A large crowd gathered around the vehicle as they hailed the brilliant boys. The boys stood in the car and popped their heads out of its sunroof. The proud boys held onto the NSMQ trophy with wide smiles on their faces and showed it to the crowd.

Many netizens were pleased with the support Ernest Ofori Sarpong showed the boys throughout the competitions.

Social Media Users Fawn Over Presecans And Ofori Sarpong

uptown Junior said:

Aswear this will encourage them learn HARDER God bless Doc OFoRi SarPonG

God'sfavourite commented:

oh.lord let my children make me proud. let my children dreams come to pass too.i tap into this blessings for my children

Reggy Baby reacted:

there were times like this that we the blockheaded felt we are not going to make it, but today we rule. Time and chance happens to every man

