The University of Ghana, Legon published the names of students involved in examination malpractices

Counselling services have been offered to the affected students for psychological support

The Director of Academic Affairs at the school, Lydia Anowa Nyarko Danquah, defended the publication of the names

The University of Ghana has published a list of students who have been engaged in examination malpractice.

The list of sanctioned students was made up of undergraduate and graduate students.

The University of Ghana shares list of students who have been engaged in examination malpractice. Credit: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Students who find themselves on the list have been sanctioned with an award of Z and X grades for the semester.

The students were cautioned against going against the regulations of the school.

Meanwhile, students whose names are on the list and need psychological assistance have been offered counselling services.

Radio Universe published the list of offending students on Facebook.

The Director of Academic Affairs at the University of Ghana, Lydia Anowa Nyarko Danquah, defended the publication of the names, noting that it is aimed at protecting the integrity of the institution.

Danquah said the policy is not intended to shame or punish affected students, but to deter others from engaging in examination malpractice.

“We have a process to sanction students who commit malpractices during exams. We want to discourage that because it goes against the university’s image and against the certificate you receive as a student when you go out."

Source: YEN.com.gh