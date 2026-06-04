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Popular Musician Opens Newly Completed Multimillion Resort, Hosts Guests on Tour
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Popular Musician Opens Newly Completed Multimillion Resort, Hosts Guests on Tour

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A widely celebrated veteran musician has unveiled his newly completed multimillion-naira resort in Ijebu, Nigeria, adding another major investment to his portfolio
  • The entertainment icon shared videos of the facility on social media, allowing fans and followers to catch a glimpse of the expansive property
  • Photos and videos from the event continue to circulate online, drawing admiration from fans and industry observers

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Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as Kwam1, has unveiled his newly completed multimillion-naira resort in Ijebu, Ogun State.

The music icon shared videos from the facility on social media, giving followers and guests a look at the expansive property.

Kwam1, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Fuji Music, Nigerian Music, Ijebu, Ogun State, Resort, Luxury Resort, Hospitality Industry, Real Estate Investment
Fuji music legend Kwam1 hosts guests as he unveils his newly completed multimillion-naira resort in Ijebu, Ogun State. Photo credit: K1deultimate/Instagram
Source: Instagram

The development marks a significant milestone for the entertainer, who has built a successful career spanning several decades in the Nigerian music industry.

Footage circulating online showed Kwam1 personally guiding guests around the resort and highlighting some of its key features.

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The premises appeared busy as visitors toured different sections of the property during the unveiling.

The launch attracted attention from fans and social media users, many of whom congratulated the Fuji star on the latest addition to his investments.

Beyond his music career, Kwam1 has become known for his business ventures and investments in different sectors.

The completion of the resort adds to a growing list of projects associated with the award-winning musician.

The development also reflects a broader trend of Nigerian entertainers investing in hospitality, real estate and other businesses outside the entertainment industry.

Photos and videos from the event have continued to generate reactions online, with supporters praising the singer's achievements and entrepreneurial journey.

Kwam1 remains one of the most influential figures in Fuji music, and the unveiling of the resort has further highlighted his presence beyond the stage as an investor and businessman.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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