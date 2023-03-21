Senior high school students took over the dance floor and delighted themselves and their audience during the 2023 edition of iYES Ghana at the UPSA auditorium

In a video on iYES Global, some talented boys in school uniforms show off their thrilling dance moves

Internet users applauded them in the video's comments area

Students delighted their audience by delivering impressive dance moves on the dance floor during the 2023 edition of iYES Ghana at the UPSA auditorium.

The talented boys in Ghana wore uniforms in the footage on iYES Global's Instagram account, where they danced their hearts out.

Students dance to entertaining performance

In the by YEN.com.gh, the students danced while an artiste billed to perform thrilled the audience.

Senior high school students show off dance moves at iYES 2023. Photo credit: iYES Global.

Source: Facebook

Their enthusiastic movements grabbed the attention of their audience, who reacted excitedly.

Internet users applauded them in the video's comments area, which received a few reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizen reacts to video

Prof__hay said:

I miss high school.

Source: YEN.com.gh