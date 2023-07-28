A young Ghanaian man has appealed to benevolent individuals, groups and organisations to support him to enrol at the university

The 21-year-old sat for the 2022 WASSCE and passed but has been unable to go to the university due to financial constraints

Emmanuel is hoping that he would be able to pursue his dream as a veterinary doctor

Emmanuel Abugri, an intelligent young man who got good grades in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is appealing for financial assistance in order to attend university.

The Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School old student who read Science had A in five subject areas, B in one and C in two subjects.

The young man seeking support to attend university Photo credit: @Emmanuel Abugri

Source: UGC

Lack of funding has negatively affected me

Speaking in an exclusive interview to YEN.com.gh, the 21-year-old said even though he got good grades, his quest to attend university has failed due to the financial constraints of his parents, who are peasant farmers.

"Even though I got good grades, I have not been able to attend university because my parents are farmers and have not been able to put me in university due to the lack of funding."

Aspiring to be a veterinary doctor, Emmanuel Abugri, who lives in Chiraa Bafokrom near Sunyani, says he now helps his parents on the farm.

"I want to read veterinary medicine either at KNUST, UCC or the University of Ghana".

He has appealed to benevolent individuals to come to his aid so he can realise his dream.

"If you have the potential to support me, I beg you to please support me so I can go to school."

Benevolent individuals who would wish to contact Emmanuel Abugri for more enquiries can do so at 0551678300.

Boy gets scholarship to attend university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young man, Richmond Oppong who got 7As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), had been given a scholarship.

Jon Bosco, in a Facebook post, disclosed that the Ernest Egyir Foundation accepted the call to sponsor the entire cost of Oppong's university education.

''It takes a good heart to help the less privileged. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir foundation for accepting the call to sponsor Master Richard Oppong's university education fully,'' portions of Jon Bosco's post read.

Source: YEN.com.gh