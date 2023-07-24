Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary received GH¢4,000 after winning the 2023 NSMQ Eastern Regional Championship

The school defeated Abuakwa State College and St. Peter's SHS to win the regional competition on Saturday

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, a former headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi, praised the school

Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary received GH¢4,000 after they won the Eastern Regional Championship of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

On Saturday, the school's team scored 32 points to overcome Abuakwa State College and St. Peter's Boys Senior High School in the final regional competition.

Pope John SHS receives GH¢4,000 after winning 2023 NSMQ Eastern Regional Championship. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Pope John SHS makes history

The @NSMQGhana tweeted the excellent achievements each participating school got in the Eastern Regional Championship. For the first time in NSMQ history, Pope John SHS triumphed in the region.

''End of Contest; Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary: 34 pts. Abuakwa State College: 32 pts. St. Peter's SHS: 17pts POJOSS have done it! Fair play to ABUSCO for an exciting contest," the @NSMQGhana posted along with images of the winning team.

The former headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi, Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, praised the NSMQ but urged stakeholders to find other ways to promote science and mathematics education in Ghana.

''The NSMQ is useful, but just because a few students from a certain school have won the NSMQ competition does not mean that teaching science and mathematics is easy.

''There are other approaches to ensure that science and mathematics are studied in Ghana; therefore, we should not rely solely on the NSMQ, even though it encourages participation. It is useful, but we should,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Pope John SHS team poses with cash reward in the snap below:

Pope John SHS receives GH¢4,000 after winning the 2023 NSMQ Eastern Regional Championship. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS defeats Ghana National College

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School (SHS) advanced to the Central regional finals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest.

The team representing the school garnered 46 points to defeat their closest contender Ghana National College with 32 points in the Central Region.

The fierce contest, which came off on Monday, July 10, also saw Obiri Yeboah Senior High School (SHS) emerge with 26 points and Apam Senior High School with 20 points, respectively.

