Three Senior High Schools contested for the final of the 2023 Ashanti Regional National Science and Maths Quiz

The schools are Anglican Senior High School, Prempeh College, and SIMMS Senior High School

At the end of the competition, Anglican Senior High was crowned the winner of the contest

Anglican Senior High School has been adjudged the winner of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Ashanti regional competition.

In the regional finale Anglican SHS competed against Prempeh College and SIMMS SHS.

SIMMS SHS beat Opoku Ware School in the semi-final to contest the regional finale while Prempeh College beat Anglican SHS and Kumasi Academy to book a slot at the regional final.

In the semi-final competition, Anglican SHS came second to Prempeh College. They made it to the final because Anglican SHS was the highest-scoring semifinal runner-up.

The National Science and Maths Quiz is an annual science and mathematics content-based national-level quiz competition organisation for senior high schools in Ghana.

SIMMS SHS beats OWASS to qualify for the regional finale

Meanwhile, SIMMS Senior High School defeated Opoku Ware School (OWASS) and two other schools to contest in the Ashanti Regional competition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The defending champions were hoping to at least be at the regional finale but SIMMS SHS did not let that happen.

The contest was between SIMMS SHS, OWASS, Kumasi High School, and Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

Okuapemman Student describes other schools in competition as cubicles

Earlier, during the Eastern Regional contest, a student of Okuapemman Secondary School described the schools they competed with in the regional National Science Maths Quiz (NSMQ) qualifiers as cubicles.

In a video, the student said the schools they competed against were certain of victory even before it started.

Okuapemman School competed against Kwahu Ridge SHTS, Salvation Army SHS and Kwabeng Anglican SHS.

Ketasco's 2021 NSMQ contestant studying computer science dead

Meanwhile, James Lutterodt, a young former student of Keta Senior High Technical School, has died.

Reports indicate that James dies due to food poisoning. Until his demise, he was studying for a BSc in Computer Science at the University of Ghana.

James and his two other contestants made history during the 2021 competition. This unfortunate incident has left everyone in shock and sadness.

Source: YEN.com.gh