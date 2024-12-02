Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa Aidoo from the University of Ghana's School of Pharmacy emerged as the overall best candidate in Ghana's Pharmacy Council exams

The University of Ghana also achieved a 98% pass rate with its first batch of PharmD graduates after the transition from the four-year BPharm program

Several social media users who saw the post congratulated Maame Adjoa, the other students, and the university for reaping the many academic successes

The University of Ghana, Legon shared the achievement of a student from the School of Pharmacy who wrote the qualifying Pharmacy Council of Ghana exams.

According to the tertiary institution, 624 pharmacy students took the licensure exams nationwide, and the best student came from the University of Ghana.

Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa Aidoo is the best candidate for the 2024 Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Exams. Photo credit: @univofgh/Facebook

Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa Aidoo emerged as the overall best candidate for the licensure exams. She said her love for pharmacy stemmed from when she used to help her mother understand medications.

The former student of Aburi Girls SHS said she was grateful to God for guiding her through her PharmD journey. She also thanked her friends and mentors for their tremendous support during her study.

Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa Aidoo added that she hopes to impact the world through her work in the pharmacy field.

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana recorded a 98% pass rate from the first batch of PharmD students it produced following the phasing-out of the four-year BPharm programme in the 2021/2022 academic year.

Netizens congratulate UG PharmD student

Social media users who saw the post celebrating Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa Aidoo commented on the post. YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions to the post.

Enos Róyal said:

“Congratulations to her and her colleagues for this milestone.”

Samuel Aboagye wrote:

“Congratulations.Sky is your limit go far maame Adwoa."

Okyere Simon wrote:

“Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈UG graduates 🎓 are exceptionally excellent 🌹❤️.”

Mavis Osafo Adu said:

“Hearty Congratulations to you dear Dr. Aidoo. We are truly proud of you. 👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️🎊🎊🌹🌹.”

Father Chris wrote:

“Oh, first batch. What brief did I get quite a while ago. Hmm 🤔🧐. Congratulations lady😂🤣.”

