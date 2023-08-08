A needy but determined girl who scored 4As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs help

Ghanaian journalist Samuel Kojo Brace posted the results of Anita Ackon, a young learner who desires a career in the health sector

The post, which requested public assistance to secure admission at a nursing training school, attracted comments

Anita Ackon, a needy but determined learner who achieved 4As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), requires assistance to further her studies.

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian journalist and JoyNews editor Samuel Kojo Brace appealed for help for the young lady.

"Please, we have secured funding assurances from people towards the education of this young girl, Anita Ackon. What is left now is to secure admission for her.

Is there anyone here who can help her get admission into a nursing training school? We will be extremely excited if that happens," he posted on Facebook.

People engaged with the post by Kojo Brace after the online request for assistance to help Anita Ackon. See the post here.

Check out the WASSCE results of Anita Ackon below:

Netizen share their opinions

Many offered suggestions in the comments section. YEN.com.gh compiled some.

Ghanaian journalist Justice Baidoo advised:

Let her go to Central University and do a straight degree in nursing. It'sIt's a bit expensive but a far better and easier way to well-paying jobs and travel opportunities, as many nursing opportunities exist in the UK, Canada and the US.

Emmanuel Aidoo commented:

Garden City also make instant admissions; she can do the BSc Nursing there.

Opoku Asare Obed said:

Garden City University in Kenyasi off Antoa Road is available and go place to secure the future.

Stonzy GH commented:

Garden City University is also good. I can give u the HOD for the nursing department, and you contact him and see, private chat me, please.

Kofi Atta said:

Methodist University or Pentecost university for their Bsc. Nursing programs. Let her do straight BSc Nursing. The diploma could be a better use of time and resources.

Usif Ibn Harun mentioned:

Valley View University, free online admission.

Bernard Appiah-Mensah reacted:

We thank God.

Nsiah Solomon stated:

Fees at Anglican University at Nkoranza are very affordable compared to the rest. Accommodation is also reasonable at Nkoranza, likewise food. This current admission fee is 3000gh. It'sIt's a bit far, though, but if she has a sponsor. It's the best in terms of tuition fees. They are also accredited and even run a Physician Assistant program. Let me add that their current SRC vice president is a Lady from Ahanta West Direct, specifically Agona Nkwanta.

