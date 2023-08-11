Africa Education Watch has lauded WAEC after it did not observe any exam paper leaks in the 2023 BECE

The NGO's senior programme office spoke to YEN.com.gh about measures WAEC has put in place to improve the integrity of exams

Africa Education Watch noted the serialisation of exam questions as a significant reason for the improvement

Africa Education Watch, an education NGO, has given WAEC a favourable rating in its conduct of the 2023 BECE.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the NGO's senior programme officer, Divine Kpe, said there have significant improvements in the integrity of the exam.

The serialisation of exam questions has improved exam security.

Africa Education Watch has in the past been critical of WAEC because of security concerns and leaks of exams.

Kpe noted that the serialisation of the exam questions has made it difficult for bad actors in the space.

Exam serialisation, which has been introduced gradually since 2021, has meant the same questions are presented in exams but with variations in numbering.

"This particular serialisation makes it difficult for apoh dealers to get the full set to sell out to parents or the pupils because at the end of the day, you don’t know which one you are going to write,” he noted.

Kpe also cited the involvement of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) in safeguarding the integrity of the exams WAEC conducts.

"NIB has been part of [the conduct of the exams] and that is another advantage that must also be encouraged going forward.”

Some malpractices from teachers, among others, have been noted in the 2023 BECE.

Kpe expects the offenders, including the teachers involved, to receive the required punishment.

"The call by the deputy minister leaves it for GES to apply their code of conduct against those teachers that were caught [engaged in exam malpractices]," Kpe said.

Over 600,000 students took part in the 2023 BECE across Ghana.

Teachers caught up in malpractices

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that six teachers were arrested for their roles in exam malpractice in the ongoing 2023 BECE.

According to WAEC, some of the teachers were caught solving questions for the students while others were caught transmitting answers to questions on devices to students.

WAEC said it was unfortunate that teachers, who are supposed to fight exam malpractice were rather perpetuating it.

Police also made arrests of some other people were suspected to be engaged in malpractices.

