An old student of Besease Community Senior High School who passed the 2022 WASSCE is appealing for help

Richmond Nyarko explained that he needs financial support in order to attend university

The young man who is an orphan, currently works for a betting company in order to fend for himself

The ambition of a young man to achieve his dream of attaining tertiary education is now hanging on a thread.

Richmond Nyarkoh, an old student of Besease Community Senior High School who sat for the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination got As in two subjects, Bs in five subjects and a C in one subject.

Young man seeks help to pursue further studies Photo credit: @Richmond Nyarkoh

The former General Arts student told YEN.com.gh that he lost both parents while in Junior High School, adding that it had not been easy from that point, even though he had been under the care of his foster parents.

Richmond said his hopes of working to raise money so he could pursue tertiary education have proven futile.

Although working for a betting company, he appealed to benevolent groups and individuals to come to his aid and support him financially so he could realise his dream.

The 20-year-old wants to study a course in petrochemical or refinery engineering either at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) or at the George Grant University of Mines and Technology.

"I want to further my education but I am from a poor home, I am an orphan.”

Persons who would want to support Richmond Nyarkoh can kindly contact him at 0240038830 or 0553538575.

Boy who had 7As needs help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abbas Saddique, a brilliant Ghanaian student who earned 7As and B3 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), also left many people emotional as he took to social media to appeal for assistance.

The old student of Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School (Presec Berekum) in the Bono Region of Ghana had to put his dream of further studies on hold due to financial constraints.

Saddique completed Presec Berekum in 2021, where he offered Science, but is now an apprentice at a car spraying shop in Sunyani.

