Annie-Lois, a student from Christian High School in Ghana, achieved the 2nd overall best student title in her category at the 2023 Global HIPPO English Olympiad

The highly competitive event took place with over 100,000 participants worldwide, for which reason her achievement has garnered pride and recognition from her school, mentors, and the nation

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abel Ohene Acquaye, the Program Director of the Ghana Olympiad Academy, expressed his joy and pride over the achievement

Annie-Lois, a dedicated student from Christian High School in Ghana, accomplished a remarkable achievement.

She was named the 2nd overall best student in her category at the 2023 Global HIPPO English Olympiad, a feat that has garnered immense pride and acclaim from her school, mentors, and the entire nation.

The Global HIPPO English Olympiad stands as the largest English Olympiad on a global scale, attracting over 100,000 students who participate in this prestigious competition each year.

Annie-Lois, a Ghanaian SHS student who made the country proud Photo credit: ghanaolympiadacademy

Source: UGC

Annie-Lois's exceptional performance in such a competitive arena is commendable and seems to have solidified her status as one of Ghana's brightest young talents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

What the program director of Ghana Olympiad Academy told YEN.com.gh about Annie's achievement

Abel Ohene Acquaye, the Program Director of the Ghana Olympiad Academy, expressed his immense pride and congratulations for Annie-Lois and her remarkable achievement.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he noted that this accomplishment was indeed no small feat. He highlighted the critical roles played by her dedicated tutor, Sir Fred, the supportive principal, Mr Eshun, and her proud parents, who were all part of the jubilant celebration in Rome, Italy.

"This is no mean feat. Hippo English Olympiad is the biggest English Olympiad in the world with over 100,000 students writing the exam each year. We are extremely proud of Annie-Lois, her tutor Sir Fred, her principal Mr. Eshun and her parents who were a part of the celebration in Rome, Italy," he said.

Ghanaian delegation, under the guidance of Abel Ohene Acquaye, shines with 48 medals at the 2022 Global STEAM Finals in Singapore

Previously, in an extraordinary achievement, a team representing Ghana, led by Abel Ohene Acquaye, the Program Director of the Ghana Olympiad Academy, secured an impressive tally of 48 medals during their participation in the 2022 Global STEAM Finals held in Singapore.

This remarkable feat was accomplished by 54 Ghanaian students who competed against 700 participants from 33 different countries worldwide.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS defeats 5 schools to win 2022 National Public Speaking Competition

In an equally exciting report, Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana won the 2022 National Public Speaking Competition, NPSC, on Sunday, November 13.

The 2022 edition, which saw six schools from five zones that qualified for the grand finale, compete at the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC.

Ellen Owusuaa Darko and Tracy Afrah Frimpong stood out consistently during the contest, with the former displaying dexterity in eloquence with her presentation on Ghana's Perspective on Green Recovery from COVID-19.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh