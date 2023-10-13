A young Ghanaian lady has pleaded with organizations, groups and individuals to come to her aid and support her enrol at the University

Harriet passed the 2022 WASSCE but has been unable to go to the university due to financial constraints

She needs an amount of almost GH¢6000 if her desire to attain tertiary education will materialize

Harriet Owusuaa Afrane, a brilliant young lady, is appealing for financial support if her hopes of pursuing further education will come to fruition.

The old student of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School who sat for the 2022 West African Secondary School Certificate Exams (WASSCE) passed with good grades as she got As in four subjects and Bs in four other subjects respectively

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the 19-year-old revealed that she has been offered admission at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to pursue a bachelor's programme in Mining Engineering however, she fears she might miss out on the opportunity due to her parents' financial challenges.

The resident of Ohwim Amanfrom is expected to pay GH¢3000 as academic user facility fees and an additional GH¢2965 for resident accommodation in order to have realistic expectations of pursuing tertiary education.

"Last year, I was admitted to read the same course, but my parents were unable to raise the money for my fees, so I had to stay home."

With Thursday, October 26 set as the deadline for the payment of fees, Harriet is appealing to benevolent individuals, organizations and groups to come to her aid and help achieve her dreams.

It was stated clearly in her admission letter that her spot would be given to someone on the waiting list if she was unable to pay the fees after October 26.

Persons who would want to contact Harriet to find out more about her situation can reach her on 0530961311.

