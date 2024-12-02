A young lady has emerged as the overall best-graduating student at UHAS for the class of 2024

The former student of Aggrey Memorial SHS bagged the enviable title of Valedictorian after earning a record CWA of 3.94

Social media users congratulated Darlington Ekua Acquah for his achievement and wished him well in his future pursuits

A young Ghanaian lady, Darlington Ekua Acquah, has become an inspiration to many after she chalked an academic feat worthy of celebrating at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

This comes after she was named Valedictorian during the ninth UHAS Congregation with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.94.

Aggrey Memorial old student named best student at UHAS during ninth congregation. Photo credit: @University of Health and Allied Sciences/Facebook

A post on the University of Health and Allied Science Facebook page disclosed that the Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School alumna was a beneficiary of the Dora Gertrude Quaye Memorial Fund for brilliant but needy Female Students sponsored by Professor Margaret Gyapong.

She also represented UHAS in the 14th Summer Research Programme at the University of Tsukuba in 2024.

"9th Congregation Highlights!With a CGPA of 3.94 Miss Darlington Ekua Acquah emerged as the OVERALL BEST graduating student for the 2024 9th UHAS Congregation which makes her the VALEDICTORIAN!!!", the post read in part.

Netizens congratulate UHAS valedictorian

Social media users who took to the post's comments section celebrated the teenager's academic strides in KNUST.

Esther Osei reacted:

"This and many more for my beautiful daughters IJNCongratulations, hun."

Vivian Coffie replied:

"Congratulations Darling, I celebrate the grace of God over your life."

Abdul Hameed Amponsah added:

"Great. I'd wanted to a bit more about her. Her SHS and where she comes from."

Firstlove Jie Jorm added:

"Beautiful your parents are proud of you."

Tuoyin Isaiah reacted:

"Congratulations to you and your accomplishments."

