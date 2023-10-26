After three unsuccessful attempts at law school entrance exams, a Ghanaian lady has finally been accepted to the Ghana Bar

Abena Yalley earned admittance with over 1,000 other lawyers during a ceremony by the Ghana School of Law on Friday, October 20

Her milestone, shared in a post on LinkedIn, has gathered congratulatory messages from many online users

After three unsuccessful attempts at the Ghana School of Law exams, a Ghanaian lady named Abena Yalley has gained admittance into the Ghana Bar.

She was enrolled with more than 1,000 lawyers at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, October 20.

Ghanaian lady Abena Yalley called to the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: A. Abena Yalley (LinkedIn).

Source: UGC

Yalley took to LinkedIn to recall the challenges she overcame during her pursuit of a career in the legal field.

''To say my journey to the Bar is one of resilience and determination will be an understatement. After three unsuccessful attempts at law school entrance exams (2018 to 2020), I was successful on my 4th attempt (in 2021) and, with grit and grace, completed within the two-year frame for law school period.

''Rejection, failure can be hard, a bitter pill to swallow indeed! But how you choose to handle it shows the stuff you are made of,'' she said.

The new lawyer thanked her family, friends, and employers who supported and encouraged her on the incredible journey.

Peeps commend Abena Yalley

After making herself and her family proud with the milestone, netizens have showered her with compliments.

Marina Lamptey said:

Congratulations!

Abena YalleyAuthorLawyer replied:

Marina Lamptey, thanks, Marina!

Robert Ntsiful said:

Congratulations, Abena.

Abena YalleyAuthorLawyer replied:

Robert Ntsiful, thank you.

PRINCE ODURO posted:

Wow! Congratulations, A Abena Yalley Esq. I believe that anything can be achieved once we put our minds to it. I am not surprised that today you have been called to the Bar. Congratulations once again.

Ernest Bonah, PhD stated:

Congratulations to A. Abena Yalley Esq. on the incredible achievement of being called to the Bar! Your accomplishment clearly reflects your dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the legal profession. It's remarkable to see how you celebrated others who were called to the Bar last year, and now it's your turn to shine, which you absolutely deserve. You embody the essence of the Latin phrase "Qui audet adipiscitur," which means "whoever dares wins."

Mark Asafotei indicated:

Congratulations to you A. Abena Yalley.

Ghanaian lady emerges best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during her call to the Bar

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Esi Amamoo emerged as the best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during the 60th Ghana School of Law induction.

In online photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Amamoo Esq rocked her induction gown and wig for the occasion. Her look did not include accessories.

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in the same SHS become doctors

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh